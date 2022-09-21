Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrated!

As summer comes to an end, many different cultures celebrate the fall season all around the world. The Association of China Club celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival in Chabot College’s planetarium on Sept. 8.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture and is celebrated in other Asian cultures. It is a celebration of the fall harvest, sharing food, spending time with family, and lighting lanterns. The holiday is based on the legend of the Chinese moon goddess Chang’e and is held on the 15th to the 8th month on the Chinese calendar with a full moon.

President of the Association of China Club, Liru Chen, presented and shared information on this important holiday. Many attendees were of Chinese and Asian descent and came to celebrate with the club.

“As a Chinese American, it was so important for me to reconnect with this part of my culture. The Mid-Autumn Festival often gets overlooked because Lunar New Year is often the holiday most people recognize, but the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival holiday is equally important and special,” said club adviser Michael Lai.

The Association of China Club is one of the clubs that the MOVEMENT learning community supports. MOVEMENT is the newest learning community for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders at Chabot College.

“I thought it was really cool that the Association of China Club celebrated at Chabot. I celebrated the Mid-Autumn at home with my family,” said Chabot College student Vincent Xiao.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

