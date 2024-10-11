Change It Now: A Community for Social Justice

Are you interested in fighting for justice as a college student but aren’t sure of where to start? Chabot College has the perfect place-Change It Now (CIN), a social justice learning community.

What makes CIN stand out is that it’s multicultural, allowing students to learn from different perspectives while building community. The program coordinator, Carmen Johnston, said that because of the diversity “it’s important to us that students see themselves part of a community, but are also connected to their own and wanting to make a change in it.”

Carmen also stated how leadership is student-driven in its own way. If someone needs a ride to an event, needs somewhere to stay temporarily or even needs help with an assignment, someone is always ready to help.

CIN offers classes, such as English and Psychology that are taught from a social justice perspective. This is the way into the CIN as students begin getting exposure to to the topics and can connect with students already in the community.

Joymara Coleman, CIN’s part-time counselor, mentioned how alumni have expressed that it was nice finding people with common interest or having the same class as others.

She went on to say “they’ve [alumni] told me that they had a chance to flesh out what they were already interested in in a more dedicated space. They were able to further deepen what they were already called towards.”

If you’re interested in social justice or are looking for a community that shares your values, CIN is the space for you. With a community of like-minded individuals, you can learn to make a difference now and in your career. To learn more, visit the CIN page on the Chabot website: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/academics/cin/index.php.

