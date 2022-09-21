Castro Valley’s 50th Annual Fall Festival

pho

The 50th annual Castro Valley Fall Festival was held on Sept. 10 and 11 on Castro Valley Boulevard. The festival was hosted by the Castro Valley and Eden Area Chamber of Commerce, with an estimated attendance of 32,000 attendees. It stretched into Norbridge Avenue and part of the Castro Valley Library parking lot.

Many vendors and booths were lined up selling merchandise, drinks, and food and sharing information with the community, like CV Sanitary and Hayward Recreational Parks. Live entertainment was provided, such as the 80s Tribute Band and Castro Valley High School’s choir program.

The Fall Festival started in 1972 and went on a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus restrictions. Besides heavy traffic and limited parking spaces, many attendees seemed to have enjoyed their time at this year’s festival.

“It was nice having the festival, I saw lots of businesses getting exposure which is good, and it gave people a reason to get out of the house,” said Chabot College student Dakota Brown.

“After being out for two years, it was amazing to see our community come together and see so many happy faces,” said Fall Festival co-chair Janella Anguiano. “I loved seeing the 80s Tribute band and seeing folks dancing and enjoying themselves.”

The Castro Valley and Eden Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their next event, the Light Parade in Castro Valley, on Nov. 12.

