FYE: Support for New Students

Starting college can be difficult – figuring out where to go, who to ask for help, or how to shape your college experience. At Chabot College, the First Year Experience (FYE) program makes everything easier.

FYE was created to help students transition to college, whether from high school or for first-time college attendees.

The program’s coordinator, Patrick Mwamba, said that “our main mission is to provide support holistically for students in their first year, in terms of like their transferring goals.” He added that they aim to remove structural barriers so that students can focus on their vision for life and future career.

Although students will have the core classes they need for their major, FYE also provides classes. Specifically PSCN, English, Math, and Ethnic Studies, allowing students to learn alongside peers in the same position as them.



What makes FYE unique is that students are split up into cohorts. The cohorts are divided by majors, allowing students to connect with like-minded people.

Even with the cohort structure, FYE emphasizes community building. “We have peer guides who are students that were apart of the program and will provide workshops [for all cohorts],” Patrick started. They also have events that students from the different cohorts can attend, such as movie nights or weekly hikes.



Patrick emphasized that this learning community offers a chance to help others navigate their college journey. Even if you aren’t a first year student, they encourage anyone who wants to provide support and be of guidance to join. To find out more information, visit the FYE page on the Chabot website: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/academics/fye/.

