Movement: Building Community and Support

Imagine if your college experience was more than just classes and assignments. What if you had a built-in support system, priority registration, and personalized mentorship? For students in Movement, this is their reality.

Movement was created to provide a safe space for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) students and staff, with student success at the core. Michael Lai, the program’s coordinator, shared that “in addition to building community and providing counseling, curriculum, and classes, we connect with past Asian American Pacific Islander social movements.”

This learning community utilizes the “three C’s”: Community, Counselor, and Classes. The focus on community helps to bring people together while each student is assigned a counselor to discuss academic goals. Movement also offers specialized classes, such as Asian American History, Pacific Islander Studies, and English, tailored specifically for its students.

Additionally, students benefit from priority registration, allowing them to sign up for classes earlier than others.

One of Movement’s standout features is its mentorship program. Developed with the help of Striving Black Brothers Coalition and Puente, the program was solidified two to three years ago, after many students requested it in 2016.

“Our continuing students are paired with incoming students, serving as mentors,” Michael explains. “In addition to the mentor and mentee peer, we connect them with a staff member, so they work as a trio.”

The program not only helps new students to settle in, but also allows returning to give back.

If you’re interested in joining Movement, there are many ways to get involved. After completing the online application, you can join the Movement Club. This is the student leadership group, perfect for those who enjoy interacting with others and planning events.

However, if you want a lighter commitment, you can simply take the classes, follow their social media, or use the counseling services. Whether you participate a lot or just a little, every bit of involvement helps the community.

Michael emphasized that Movement welcomes all students, despite different backgrounds. “We serve students across the world. We have non-Asian-American, non-Pacific Islander students, and it creates a rich learning environment.”

Whether you’re an AAPI student or simply interested in the culture, check out Movement in Building 2300, Room 2301. It’s a chance to connect with like-minded students and grow together. For more information, visit Movement’s page on the Chabot College website: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/aapi/movement/ .

