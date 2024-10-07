Chabot’s New Library

After 18 months of construction, Chabot College students can finally explore the brand new library located in Building 600.

Photo by Samantha Valencia

At the start of the Fall 2024 semester, the building is already a popular spot for studying, hanging out, or waiting between classes. As the semester progresses, Building 600 is expected to remain a top destination for Chabot students. The new library promises to be more than just a place for study; it’s a center for connection, community, and creativity.

The new library was recognized with the 2020 Project in Design Award of Excellence by the Community College Facility Coalition (CCFC). Key features include a family room for students with children, a recording room for media projects, and group study rooms all available for reservation.

The library also has a lactation and prayer room. Pedro Reynoso, Outreach & Instruction Librarian, shared how a main goal for Building 600 was to be more inclusive and to fit student needs, “we have a large number of Muslim students who were looking for spaces for prayer during Ramadan”

The goal is to give students a modern, comfortable place to learn and work. Jenny Nguyen, a Chabot student, shared her excitement about the new space saying, “It’s much more spacious than the previous library.”

Photo by Samantha Valencia

For students looking for a quiet place to focus, Jenny recommends the third floor. “There’s a computer lab up there, so if anyone needs a computer to do their homework, it’s very useful.” Each floor of the library has a different noise level marked by paintings on the wall by the elevators. The first floor is the loudest, and it gets quieter as you go up, with the third floor being the quietest.

Another student, Guadalupe Gonzalez, said she appreciated how more resources are offered. Students have easier access to the materials and tools they need. They can borrow laptops, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, DVDs, magazines, and more. The library also has new charging stations for phones, laptops, and tablets.

Chabot College’s new library is already a key part of campus life. With its wide range of resources and special features, it’s designed to meet student needs. On Oct.15 the school will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building.

