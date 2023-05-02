Chabot Suicide Awareness Campus Walk

Please come show your support for the Suicide Awareness Campus Walk on May 4 as a part of Chabot College’s Mental Health Week. Check-in is 11:30 a.m. to Noon in front of building 4000. The campus walk is from Noon to 1 p.m. on the Chabot College football/track field.

From 1 to 2 p.m., there will be a free lunch provided for participants. Wellness resources will be available after the walk until 3 p.m. Circle of Support is an option to meet Counseling Advocacy Resources Education Support, better known as CARES Counselors, will be available.

The event is hosted by CARES, Chabot College, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). This is a signature fundraising event started by AFSP in 2011, and they added, “The Out of the Darkness Campus Walks designed to engage youth and young adults in the fight to prevent suicide.”

Student and Wellness Ambassador for CARES, Beatriz Ramirez, said, “Our goal is to raise awareness about suicide, and we want students and the community to come out and support it. We hope to talk about the stigma of suicide.”The funds collected for the event will be donated to further education, research, advocacy, and programming for AFSP with a goal of $5000. To donate or to register for the event, go to https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9365. For more information or questions on the event, contact [email protected].

