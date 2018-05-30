I SAID BBRR!!! IT’S COLD IN HERE! I said there must be a New York Times Bestseller in here. “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” a collection of stories is written by actress and women activist Gabrielle Union. Her book will leave you inspired, enlightened and empowered. In this book, she to re-created the warm feelings of a smile and the vibe of an insightful conversation with a friend.

Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade is a powerful Black actress known for her outstanding role in the critically acclaimed drama Being Mary Jane that debuted in early 2014, amassing more than 4 million viewers. Gabrielle was awarded an NAACP Award for “Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special.” She depicted and reflected the personal life of successful TV news anchor Mary Jane Paul who challenges obstacles through life, relationships, her career, and morals. You may also remember her in her breakthrough role in the 2000 film Bring It On.

Within 300 pages, Gabrielle Union courageously details the compelling memoirs that include 20 short stories capturing her compassion for survivors of sexual violence, and the motivation to bring light to the struggling topics of colorism, feminism, and fame. Gabrielle’s writing has exceeded expectations of an actress/writer of her time. Readers can hope to see more work from this self-motivated Black Hollywood actress.

In “We’re Going to Need More Wine” Union talks to the reader about her childhood, including being one of the few Black girls in her high school located in suburban California. She also saw the rapid change in her once sterile streets as the growing drug trade migrated to her hometown of North Omaha, Nebraska. The epidemic of flaunting wealth and gang violence plagued her once fun summer visits.

As you flip through the pages of her book, she pulls you into a conversation, and you realize what she brings to the table; bullying, beauty standards, competition between women in Hollywood and divorce. Get a glass and a bottle because it gets real. Gabrielle previously admitted to E News that she was terrified about sharing her rape story but feels it is important to “keep talking out” about it to support other victims.

The testimony of the encounter allows the reader to hear her voice and in this honest traumatic truth she vents to help others survive their attacks and ensure they are not alone.

Noted in the fourth story of the book Union sadly describes her young 9th-grade self as a “eunuch,” a word used socially relating to a pariah. Union illustrates her young stories of being unwanted by whites growing up and the struggles of dating. Young Gabrielle realizes even other black girls avoided friendship with each other just to avoid amplifying blackness.

“I was caught in a dual consciousness: whom I had to be when I was around my own people, and whom I had to be in high school…the constant code-switching changing my language, demeanor, and identity expression to fit in- left me exhausted.” -Gabrielle Union, pg.29

Her intellectual comparison to skin complexions and its importance to social class gives light to issues of the misconception of the lighter skin tone being implicated as worthier in society. This matter is sadly a hindering effect on dark skin children who are trying ways just to fit in.

Some would call it colorism or even prejudice, and as Union explains in a story to a colleague he mentions, “…when you make that choice of putting yourself in a position to fall in love with a very specific person who looks nothing like yourself, that does actually say something about your choices,” as he clarifies the comment, “love sees everything”. It’s a stretch, but it should get you thinking from another perspective, which I believe is another purpose of this wonderful piece of literature.

As titled in the book, her “Crash-and-Burn Marriage” to a former Jaguar football player left her feeling broken, lost and confused. Admitting to going to couples therapy and having an unhealthy marriage nudged her to see the factors to her trust issues and competitiveness.

During a pre-Oscar luncheon in 2012, Oprah responded to Gabrielle Union’s Essence magazine “Fierce and Fearless” award acceptance speech with, “I had never heard anyone be that honest in public or private about the competition and her fierce drive to be seen and succeed in Hollywood.”

This book succeeds in sending a message of women’s empowerment in the Union States. Making “We’re Going to Need More Wine” a positive force for reversing competition to networking.

This unique book will capture readers from cover to cover in Gabrielle Union’s empowering and cathartic memoirs.

