Chabot first Haunted House

The first annual Chabot Haunted House and Halloween party took place on October 30 and 31 at Building 1200, presented by the Chabot Theater Club. On October 30th, the haunted house was open from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an admission fee of $3.00. On the 31st, both the Haunted House and Halloween Party will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., also with an admission fee of $3.00.

The entrance to the haunted house Staff Photographer: Michael Sykes

The haunted house and Halloween party were organized by Priyanna Atwal, a theater student, and other students from the theater arts department. According to Atwal, she stated, “We (The theater club) started planning the event last year. We came up with the idea of an insane asylum and they had to figure out how to make it happen, including obtaining the necessary funds. We asked for donations from people and received support from the theater department. However, it was a stressful experience as we faced challenges in getting people to help due to scheduling conflicts.

Scary Clown Frighting the Guest Staff Photographer: Michael Sykes

To enter the Haunted House, you begin in the hallway of the 1200 building and exit from the back of the 1300 building. The haunted house was impressively decorated with horror-themed props, had realistic sound effects, professional make-up, wardrobe, music, and casting. The theme was centered around an Insane Asylum. The haunted house had a theme of an insane asylum, with theater students dressed as nurses, psycho killers, and asylum patients. They would pretend to attack or scare guests as they walked through.

Theater students posing as Patiences from the Psychiatric Ward Staff Photographer: Michael Sykes

Virginia Criswell is one of the attendees that was at the haunted house. She said, “I really don’t do haunted houses, I was kind of apprehensive. The things that scared me were people crawling around and coming out of nowhere jumping out. I really enjoyed it.”

The money collected from the haunted house and party goes towards supporting the theater club’s future events and needs.

