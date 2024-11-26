The Titawny Cook Story

Former spectator Titawny Cook died under mysterious circumstances overseas while working on spreading awareness about what was going on in Ukraine.

Titawny Cook, served a tour of duty in Iraq as a U.S. Marine, doing combat logistics and security forces operating as a Cpl of the Guard and fire team leader . He later studied journalism at Chabot College and is remembered fondly by everyone who knew him.

In Titawny’s own words, “I always wanted to come to Ukraine, it’s been a goal of mine to come to this country in this time of war.” Ukraine is a war-torn country bombarded by bombings and power outages since the invasion of Russia in February 2022, where Titawny was covering the impact of Russia’s invasion and crime. Cook moved to Kyiv, Ukraine over a year ago, to start his career as a freelance journalist and was not working for any news agencies.

“Titawny believed that the story of suffering, devastation, and broken families should be reported and recognized. “I was shocked he went to a country where he didn’t know anybody, nobody, not a soul, and he was able to make friends quickly,” said Christine Cook, Titawny’s mother. As his mother, I was happy that he had decided to follow his dream, even though I was fearful, said, Christine in an interview with NBC Bay Area.

Although he was warned to not move to Ukraine nothing could waver his passion and dedication to uncovering the truth. Cook had dreamed of becoming a war correspondent and documenting the suffering in Ukraine. In a quote to KTVU Fox former Classmate and friend Diana Osaulenko said,” He was fearless. He had a brave spirit. He had a profound dedication to his work.”After serving in Iraq, Cook wanted to use his experience and expertise to document the conflict in Ukraine despite knowing it would be dangerous.

Once he’d settled in Kyiv, Cook found an apartment, made friends and began filing stories. He started learning to speak Ukrainian, fully immersing himself in a city where people adjusted to nightly curfews, sirens constantly wailed and outages frequently left the landscape pitch black. Titawny Cook had to convince faculty and administrators at Chabot, the community college he attended in Hayward, to sponsor the trip so that he could secure a press pass.

It was not long before trouble rose in the weeks prior to the passing of Cook, Christine said, her son somehow roused the suspicions of people in his circle. She didn’t know how the tension flared up, but she said Titawny was unable to navigate it due to the language barrier.

Christine said leading up to Titawny’s death she was receiving troubling calls and messages from him where he said people questioned if he was a journalist.

When she last spoke with him on July 25, he said he believed someone was inside his fifth-floor apartment with a gun. He gave her the name and phone number of another friend to call for help. Cook’s mother told the San Francisco Chronicle, “I called, told (the friend) my son was in danger and to check on him.” She called Titawny back, but he didn’t answer.

Later, she received a call from a woman who had found her son’s phone on the street. Then, on the morning of July 26, an official at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv called, saying that police had found her son lying unconscious. They transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The location and circumstances of his death were not clear.

Titawny’s death is considered suspicious. Many of his personal belongings are missing and unaccounted for such as his dog tags, laptop and cellphone.

Cook did not stray from delving into the dangerous street life in Ukraine.

Osaulenko told KTVU Fox, ”The last stories he was working on involved prostitution and drugs in Ukraine,” and she believes Cook got caught up with the wrong people. Around the time of Cook’s death he was afraid to stay home.”He was afraid to stay at home the last night,” said Osaulenko to KTVU Fox. Cook’s mother, Christine says her son’s death is considered suspicious.

A U.S. Travel Advisory is in effect for Ukraine, warning Americans not to go there, due to the active conflict.

Rest In Peace Titawny Branden Lee Cook.