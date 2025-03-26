The End of an Era: JoAnn Fabrics Slates for Closure

JoAnn Fabrics has been the go-to store for crafters for decades, but with its nationwide closures, many mourn the lost.

JoAnn Fabrics is known for its plethora of sewing supplies, such as sewing machines, fabric, and patterns. However, they sell many other products for every crafter, like yarn for crocheting, embroidery kits, cardstock, and so much more.

The craft store was founded by German immigrants Hilda and Berthold Reich, Sigmund and Mathilda Rohrbach, and Justin and Alma Zimmerman, in 1943. Originally called Cleveland Fabric Shop, it was renamed Jo-Ann Fabrics, combining the names of two of the families’ daughters, Joan and Jacqueline Ann, after expanding in 1963.

Heaven Franklin The yarn aisle photographed by Heaven Franklin. JoAnn has been the staple in the crafting community as they have specialty materials and an emphasis on fabric-based projects. While Michaels may become our go-to in many ways, JoAnn caters to a niche audience of fabric crafters, home sewers, and fashion designers, whereas Michaels is broader and focuses on general arts. As a result, fabric-focused crafters will have to adapt to a huge adjustment.

On Mar. 18, 2024, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to cut its over $500 million debt and become a private company. However, with declining sales and a struggle to pay off their debt, they filed again less than a year later on Jan. 15, 2025. Initially, all 800 stores weren’t planned to be closed, but as of Feb. 24, 2025, it was announced that all locations would go out of business.

When asked how she felt about the closures, one customer said, “I’m really sad that it’s closing. I get everything here because I scrapbook, I’m a school teacher, and teach both children’s and adults crocheting.” She said that JoAnn’s is the place that has everything she needs, making it a one stop for her.

Another customer, Charlene Miranda, expressed that she thinks the closure signals a shift in how people view crafting. “[At JoAnn’s], you can go in here and take classes, learning, and actually feel the tools and materials you’ll be using,” she said. “I don’t think you can really get anything like that around here [anywhere else].”

Heaven Franklin A customer shopping the fabric aisle photographed by Heaven Franklin Heaven Franklin The bead aisle sale photographed by Heaven Franklin Heaven Franklin The craft tech aisle sale photographed by Heaven Franklin

Employees at the Greenhouse Market Place JoAnn said they had no comment regarding the closures, but many customers communicated disappointment regarding the closure.

While you still can, be sure to shop their closing sale, where everything is currently between 10% to 40% off and new items are being sold to clear their warehouses. JoAnn’s is one craft store that can’t be replaced, so let’s show them all the love we can before we can’t anymore.