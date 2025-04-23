Say Yes to SFSU: A Welcome Day Recap

On April 5, 2025, many young people gathered in San Francisco starting at 9 a.m. to get a taste of life at San Francisco State University (SFSU). The university opened its campus to future Gators for its annual Welcome Day—an event to introduce prospective students and families to their potential new home.

The event began with welcome remarks from the university’s president, Lynn Mahoney, talking about her excitement for all the students present and what the day would look like. Then, a current first-year student shared about her experience thus far and what opportunities the school has provided for her.

From mid-morning to the early afternoon, students and their families had the chance to participate in activities that suited them best. There were presentations on what students could expect if they became a Gator, self-guided library tours, student ambassador-led campus tours, an information and resource fair, and even a “say yes” station to accept their admission.

Within that block of time, starting at 11:30 a.m., the campus’s eateries opened up, allowing them to experience the food. These spots included Subway, The Village Market & Pizza, Taza Smoothies & Wraps, Cafe Rosso, Nizario’s Pizza, Taqueria Girasol, and of course, the Dining Hall.















At 1:15 p.m., students could finally get a glimpse of what a day in their major will look like. They called this section the “Academic College Meet-Up,” where professors led information sessions, took students on lab and studio tours, and conducted hands-on demonstrations. And if a student came as undeclared, this gave them the opportunity to explore what they might be interested in.

The event came to an end with a bit of fun at the “Future Gator Mixer.” On one of the lawns, they had podiums spread across with a section for transfers and another for first-years. Everyone would grab a few conversation-starter cards, stand at one of the podiums, and wait for someone to walk up and start a conversation. Many groups seemed to fall into an awkward silence at first, but as they continued talking, there was a lot of conversation in the air.

For Chabot College students considering SFSU as their university, Welcome Day offers a glimpse of the community you could be a part of. Whether it’s meeting new friends, interacting with professors, or even simply walking through the campus, it makes the idea of transferring there more real and exciting. The next admittance season isn’t for another year, but the time awaits you to picture yourself in a new environment–maybe even as a future Gator.