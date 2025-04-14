The Soul of Aretha Comes to Chabot

Denita Asberry shows off her vocal range on "Chain of Fools"

On Sunday, March 16, the Chabot College Performing Arts Complex played host to the Bay Philharmonic and the dynamic musical catalog of Aretha Franklin. Bay Philharmonic conductor Jung-Ho Pak and singer Denita Asberry teamed up to revive the soul of the legendary singer on stage for one night only.

The show combined the talents of the full Bay Philharmonic orchestra – including a full brass section and a harpist – and Denita Asberry’s touring band to create a rich blend of symphonic harmony and Motown groove.

Pak explains why he chose Aretha for this tribute show, “[Aretha’s] music means so much to so many people in terms of representing an important time in America.” Jung-Ho continues, “So by choosing Aretha Franklin, I’m hoping to present the music of people’s lives and to give them a reason to come together.”

The show began as Denita’s backup singers, Avana “The Georgia Peach” Christie and Anika “Queen Aries” Larkin set the stage with a powerful rendition of Franklin’s Top 100 single, “Soulville.” Jung-Ho Pak conducted the orchestra at center stage with vigor and gusto as he danced along to the song.

Denita takes the stage on the next song, Aretha’s 1981 version of “Hold On I’m Comin’,” in a stunning red sequined dress. Ms. Asberry is also sporting a hairdo evocative of the Motown singer’s iconic “beehive” style, fully embodying the presence of Franklin on stage.

“In Detroit, I started off with a show called Beehive, it was at the Gem Theater,“ Denita goes on to explain how she was first asked to sing as Aretha while on the road with Beehive, but it did not become a permanent role for her immediately. “After that show closed, I auditioned with Legends in Concert. They didn’t think that Aretha was that popular, so I had to do Whitney and Tina first.“

Avana Christie and Anika Larkin singing backup for Denita on “Hold on I’m Comin'”

There was no shortage of enthusiasm for Franklin in this crowd, however. Many in the audience were seniors from local retirement communities, and during “Since You Been Gone“ they danced in the aisles with youthful energy. Denita displayed her vocal range during “Chain of Fools“ and left little doubt that she was meant to channel Aretha’s powerful vocals.

The Oakland Youth Chorus joined Denita and the Bay Philharmonic onstage for ”How I Got Over” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,“ some of Aretha’s gospel inspired tracks. The OYC was established in 1974 and works with Bay Area children aged 7-17.

“We worked with them a bit for our holiday show, and they were such a hit,“ said Jung-Ho Pak. “They made such an impact because they were charming and talented and represented us. They represented our community.”

Denita and the Bay Phil ended the show with a powerfully dynamic rendition of Aretha’s 1968 hit “Think (Freedom),“ followed by an encore performance of “Until You Come Back to Me.“

The entire show was a nonstop voyage through the late 20th century via the soulful harmonies of Aretha Franklin’s music. Jung-Ho Pak, Denita Asberry, and all of the musicians in the Bay Philharmonic left it all on the stage for this one night only performance. They truly embodied the energy and the message behind Aretha Franklin’s music to give the audience a crystal clear glimpse into the Motown singer’s prime.

The Bay Philharmonic is bringing its next show to Chabot College, where they’ll be performing the greatest hits of the Fab Four in their Beatles Tribute show on June 22, 2025.