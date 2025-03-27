Poetry in the Bay

Photo by Gloria Rodriguez

Rudy Francisco is a prominent poet in the spoken word poetry scene, he has come back to spread the art of spoken poetry here in the Bay Area. He not only entertains with his poems but also takes the audience on a emotional ride into his mind. This performance is based on varies poems from his recent poem collection “Excuse Me As I Kiss The Sky”, as well older poems from his career.

Born and raised in San Diego, he has appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on a few occasions. He has become the 2009 National Underground Poetry Slam Champion and 2010 Individual World Poetry Slam Champion.

“Every day, I give up

for twenty minutes

but decide to push through on the twenty-first.

Survival is a ritual, a ceremony, and

a practice.”

Every day, I give up from “Excuse Me As I Kiss The Sky” by Rudy Francisco

Photo by Gloria Rodriguez

The Bay Area poetry scene has a rich history. With well-known poets like Nicaraguan born Daisy Zamora, based in San Francisco, and George Sterling a known poet and playwright during the Bohemianism movement.

Poetry slams and open mics still going on strong in the bay, so when San Diego native Rudy Francisco arrived he was welcome warmly. Many people from all over the Bay Area fans some from the Central Valley came to his show.

Many audience members have not seen Rudy Francisco since the pandemic. Maryanne L, an audience member, stating how she was excited to hear his new material. His performs are one of a kind you are able to his dedicated to his craft. His ability to blend poems into each other and insert commentary in between is makes the show hilarious and raw.

“Rudy Francisco put on a great show with his powerful words and charismatic energy” said Maryanne an audience member

There were moments that were emotional and personal and then he would be able to make the entire room laugh afterwards. His ability to enchant the audience and create a ambient to make his audience feel every word he carries with the same emotion he felt while creating such poem.

Those who attended the performance have said they wanted to see another show of his and attend other type of poetry events here in the Bay.

“I do look forward to attending more live shows” said Lou S an audience member

Some poems that audience members recommended from him are Peace Lily, The Untitled one, and The Spider. Rudy Francisco has published six poetry books so far in his career, with his most recent being Excuse Me As I Kiss The Sky. It being the third installment of the Rudy Francisco poetry collection in partnership with Button Poetry.

You can check out Rudy’s work either by his Instagram @rudyfrancisco or @buttonpoetry on YouTube