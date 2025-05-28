Concluding the season: Three-peat Champions

Having played 39 games this season, finishing with an overall record of 27-12, Chabot baseball successfully clinched their third consecutive 3C2A Coast-North Conference Championship. While content with an amazing season and the accomplishment of making it to the postseason, they now face the challenge of San Joaquin Delta College (SJD).



The Glad’s were impressive all season, particularly in late-February through March, where the team went on a 15-game winning streak; seven games shy of the college’s 2014 record.



In 20 games this season, the Gladiators won by scoring in double digits. A team with batters that can lock in and barrel up at the plate, scoring an outstanding 52 home runs this season.



Chabot finished the season with several players who ranked in the top of the Coast-North batting statistics leader board. This included our team power hitters, Terrel Romain (#32) and Juan Pablo Manzo (#5). Romain was third in total home runs (11), and Manzo was fourth overall (10). While playmakers like TJ Costello (#27) and Daniel Behrmann (#2) finished in the top three of batting average.



As Champions, the Gladiators were awarded the eighth seed and will be hosting this first postseason series vs SJD on May 2-3, in a best two out of three series. The teams last competed against each other back in mid-February, splitting the two-game series (1-1). Both teams are determined to resolve the series tie while motivated to begin their playoff runs. Chabot is looking to rectify last year’s defeat in the NorCal Regional finals; victory in this series would solidify them a place toward the goal, as the winner moves on to compete in the Super Regionals.



Post victory on April 24 against Skyline, the last game of the season, Terrel Romain and Juan Pablo Manzo were on a postgame interview on the KCRH sports radio broadcast. Their final thoughts about entering the postseason were well fitting of a Chabot Gladiator; Romain, cold as ice, left us with “we need to stay locked in … and barrel down into the playoffs.” While determined JP Manzo, enthusiastically and indirectly spoke for all of the Chabot community, saying, “let’s go win state!”



Beginning the series against SJD, Chabot came out with a heavy-hitter lineup. Possibly a new offensive scheme to power the Glads to victory. The first game of the series provided plenty of excitement and drama. Almost from the get-go, the umpires were heavily criticized for their inconsistent calls from both sides of the crowd, making their displeasure loudly known. Yet, it did not sway the valiant Gladiators on the field. Starting on the mound for the first postseason game was ace pitcher Cole Aney (#20), who in six innings, faced 26 batters and struck out four. All while the Glads scored four home runs in this 7-3 win for Chabot.



After the fantastic first game finish, the second game of the series ended in a crushing defeat for the Gladiators. Initially coming back from a 4-0 deficit, tying the score in the eighth inning. Unable to break the 4-4 tie, the game went into extra innings, where a walk-off single in the bottom of the eleventh by SJD closed out the game.



Needing to play a third and final game of this series, both teams can only presume to be absolutely gassed after back-to-back days, and now back-to-back games to decide who advances into the playoffs.



This game quickly became a visual demonstration of a team (SJD) riding momentum, while the other struggles with its sparse options of pitchers available. Chabot’s coaching reached a difficult decision in this three-game series; ideally wanting to finish the series as quickly as possible, playing their best pitchers in the first two games.



Chabot ended up flexing their lineup and playing their available relief pitchers early. Our starter for the final game, while very talented and capable, previously only had four total starts all season. Chabot’s limitations became obvious, and quickly became the kryptonite for the Glads heading into the final game.



The Gladiators found themselves in a highly pressured situation where SJD came out swinging early, riding their momentum, scoring 8/14 runs in the first inning. SJD defeated Chabot 14-9 and took the playoff series 2-1. A hard-fought series against Delta ended the Gladiators’ 2024-25 season in heartbreak.

This team played with constant effort, pride, determination, and dedication throughout the season, providing a true Gladiator mentality. As a fan, a student, and a member of the Chabot community, I believe I’m speaking for the majority in thanking this year’s baseball team (players, coaches, and staff included) for an unforgettable season.

Leonardo Torres #32 Terrel Romain

Leonardo Torres #20 Cole Aney

Leonardo Torres #5 Juan Pablo Manzo