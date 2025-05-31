Organic Super Spreaders

In America and many other countries, there are two different types of food, there’s the common food everyone is familiar with which is just plain old “food” but then there’s another name for food called “Organic/Clean food”. But why call it Organic? Isn’t all food supposed to be “organic and clean”?

What Is Organic Food?

To gain a better understanding, let’s discuss what Organic food really is. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture,

“Organic foods are grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing, among many factors, soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. Organic producers rely on natural substances and physical, mechanical, or biologically based farming methods to the fullest extent possible.”

What we refer to as ‘organic’ is essentially food grown without synthetic chemicals, pesticides, GMOs, or added hormones, minimizing potential risks to both health and the environment, which are all added in produce that is produced using synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, instead of birds, insects, animal waste, and natural compost fertilizers. Aside from the produce, there is also organic meat, something that you would think couldn’t be more organic, is actually one of the most un-organic foods out there.

‘‘Organic meat, regulations require that animals are raised in living conditions accommodating their natural behaviors (like the ability to graze on pasture), fed 100% organic feed and forage, and not administered antibiotics or hormones.” – U.S DOA

Meat that is eaten from most grocery stores like Luckys, Food Maxx, and Costco, is filled with antibiotics and hormones, and on the majority of the meat labels, you won’t find yourself reading an “organic” label listing all the ways the animal was fed and how they lived. Although 9/10 times there will be a little section slapped in the middle of the deli, labeled as the organic meats. Not only will it be a smaller amount of meat but also substantially more expensive.

Is “Organic” Worth It?

Are these organic meats and produce worth the price? Are they more beneficial than the “regular” meats and produce? I spoke to Nicole Garcia a lifelong “clean eater” about these key questions and the truth behind them,

“I’ve eaten clean my whole life because my parents, we weren’t rich and we were barely lower middle class but we still managed to eat clean on a small budget. We shop at farmers markets, Trader Joe’s, and Sprouts. A lot of people think it’s more expensive, but it’s not much different than regular stores.

I know what’s being put in my food. I don’t have to question it. I don’t have to think about what else is in it. I can just read all the ingredients and understand what they mean. It does make a difference. I feel like compared to a lot of other foods it probably has much more nutrients and vitamins that are needed in everyday meals.”

Since Nicole could remember, her family ate clean, they looked into what they put onto their bodies and intentionally chose food that was as natural as possible, but where is it that this mindset extends from? Did her parents also grow up like this? Was this something they picked up in their adult years? Or were they influenced by a super spreader?

The Beginning of “Organic Farming”

To truly understand where this ideology stems from we have to take it back all the way to the beginning, which starts with no other than Lord Northbourne. Walter Ernest Christopher James, better known by his title, Lord Northbourne, was the first to use the term “organic farming” in his 1940 book “Look to the Land”. Lord Northbourne’s book stated that “the very large increase in the use of artificial chemicals which has taken place during this century has coincided with an almost equally rapid fall in real fertility.” Northbourne’s book resulted in numerous studies and conversations within the farming and science community. Lady Eve Balfour, best known as the founder of The Soil Association, Britain’s leading organic food and farming organization, conducted one of the first scientific studies to compare the efficacy of organic vs. chemical farming. After this, the concept of “organic farming” grew fast and for decades continued to spread like wildfire through people’s opinions and concerns of what really went into their bodies.

The Spreading of “Organic”

Nowadays when people think of “organic” they may think of those “Organic lifestyle” videos on tiktock , or people raving about Trader Joe’s new organic copycat of takis or some other big brand snack. While all of these trending foods and supermarkets are attracting new customers and spreading the word of organic alternatives, there are also millions of people around the world also sharing the word of “organic” and “clean” lifestyles. It may be your aunt, best friend, doctor, or even a random person you meet at a bus stop, all of these people go out into the world, and are more than willing to share how to live a cleaner lifestyle. But why? Do they do this because they care about others? Or because they are actively participating in the same chain reaction that led them to also change their lifestyle?

Based on online sources like Organic Voices “15 Reasons to Eat Organic”, they state that eating organic can be beneficial for your health, the climate, and farm workers. Overall it seems that most organic super spreaders have good intentions in what they share, not only do they focus on the food itself but also sustainable agriculture. Apart from eating clean a becoming “trendy”, and online articles spreading the word, there are decades behind the upbringing of what we know today as organic food.

1950’s-60’s

The sustainable agriculture movement took off in the 1950s as environmental concerns were increasing. Rachel Carson published her book Silent Spring in 1962, exposing the damaging effects of pesticides, including DDT, and challenging humans to be better environmental stewards. The sustainable agriculture movement and Rachel Carson combined to catalyze the organic farmer movement.

1970’s

During the 1970s, the growth of organic farming accompanied a growing awareness of the environment among consumers, and consumers were becoming conscious of their choices. This awareness led to a split in the road between organic and traditional agriculture. However, there wasn’t much agreement on how organic farming should be organized or governed, and, therefore, there were no universal standards.

1980’s

In the 1980’s organic agriculture gained acceptance as a field of study and international movement. As the organic foods global movement grew thanks to intense pressure from farmers and consumers, in the 1990s, governments began developing certified organic standards and regulations led primarily by the U.S. and the European Union.

1990’s

Heightened worries about the safety of products with synthetic chemicals have spurred growth in the organic food market around the world. In response to consumer demand, Congress passed the Organic Foods Production Act in 1990, which laid out national standards for organic production in the U.S., They created the National Organic Standards Board to help develop regulations in the future, and aimed to promote ground standards for ecological balance and biodiversity. After much consideration by many stakeholders and a major decision-making milestone, organic agriculture was defined and formalized.

2000’s – 2010’s

Congress passed the Organic Foods Production Act in 1990, but its final regulations were not implemented until 2002. During the 2000s, organic food consumption was experiencing massive growth worldwide. Global organic farmland grew from 11 million hectares in 1999 to 43.7 million hectares in 2014, and market value increased from $15.2 billion to $80 billion. In 2014 there were approximately 2.3 million organic producers around the world.

Today

The global organic market grew to over $100 billion in 2018, globally, the U.S. contributed the most consumption, followed by Germany and France. The number of organic producers reached approximately 2.8 million, primarily in India, while organic farmland globally grew to 71.5 million hectares.

Eating clean is not the only way people have been changing their way of life. Over the last several years, people have focused on having better options in everyday items, including fabrics, hygiene items, cleaners, kitchenware, light bulbs, makeup, green appliances, electric cars, wide-toed shoes, and even herbal medicine! There are also a huge number of passionate souls, modern-day ”super spreaders”, always actively informing others, advocating for awareness in consumer choices, and recommending sustainable living. Their voices share a deeper shift in society, they stem from a shift in values, with individuals positively prioritizing their health, awareness, and connection to nature.

Want to start your journey on eating organic and clean?

Here’s a list of a few sources to help you get started –

Transitioning Into an Organic Diet (Without Breaking The Bank)

https://www.soilassociation.org/take-action/organic-living/buy-organic/organic-on-a-budget

Best Grocery Store Chains For Organic Shopping In The US

https://www.tastingtable.com/1490609/best-stores-organic-food-united-states

Grow Your Own Organic Food

https://www.beyondpesticides.org/programs/organic-agriculture/growing-your-own-organic-food

12 Foods You Should Always Buy Organic