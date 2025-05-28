Chabot’s new football head coach

On April 21, 2025, Chabot college announced their hiring of new head coach Brett McMurray for their football team. In replacing former coach Eric Fanene, who headed the team since the 2017 season.

Football is integrated into McMurrary’s DNA, beginning his journey from the spry age of 7. His first mentorship under his grandfather and uncle, whom were both were very involved into coaching him, and whom are ex-football players themselves. His first learned positions were fullback & linebacker (LB). Two positions that taught him early about the grit and grind, the importance of the doing the dirty work, and setting the tone as a team player. An Ohio origin football family; McMurrary best describes it as “blue collar” football.

Offering plenty of football experience, having played both linebacker and tight end at Pleasant Valley High School (Chico, CA). He became a juco product himself when attending Butte College; where he won a national championship (2008) in an undefeated season as a freshman. Soon after he transferred to Humboldt State for his sophomore year, and in so he started his juco coaching career as an intern linebacker coach for the College of the Redwoods.

His coaching philosophy follows behind four key factors: playing great defense and special teams, scoring in the redzone, and protecting the football. When asked to speak to the kind of defense McMurrary wanted to instill, he said “really good football teams have really good defenses”; simple, and true, that is where the game starts and ends. He goes on to say “the defense is the big brother of the (football) programs, so they must also bring a big brother attitude, which implies setting the tone, protecting the offensive and offer a sense of intimidation through our prideful play and physicality…”

McMurrary had a short coaching tenure previously with Chabot in the ‘20-21 season as our LB & special teams coach (SPT), but was cut short due to the coronavirus. After, he spent time coaching at Kenyon College (Ohio) as their D-line coach, and in 2023 he was promoted to the defensive coordinator. He also spent time coaching at: Sul Ross State, TX; Bemidji State (Minnesota); and South Minnesota State (where he also got his masters paid for).

His career has taken him all over the country; just this previous season, McMurrary coached at Lake Forest College (Illinois). He was the LB and SPT coach, while also the recruiting coordinator. During his tenure at Lake Forest, their SPT reached national rankings. His ability to wear many hats at previous jobs is impressive, when asked about his experience and if we should expect the same as head coach here at Chabot, he mentioned his belief of there being no job to little.

“Understanding when to delegate, and when to take on yourself… having the right staff in place will help us put our best foot forward…” he also spoke about the importance of finding proper culture fits. To find the right personnel is key, “we are all youthful coaches, (making our relationships) easier to connect too, “(we) still have juice, fire, for the game, and that helps us relate and work the right way.”

Titled as a players coach, I asked if establishing that type of connection has always been important to McMurrary. Not just an X & Os mastermind, but having the young men wanting to play for their coaches; building a relationship and trust. He spoke about the importance of locating the fine balance, “it starts with respect and discipline, but needing respect firstly…”

McMurrary breaks down his connection to his players and how he wants them to know they care and want them to succeed in all their aspirations; the relationships built are not just transactional, but they will forever be part of their lives. “When we go back to the roots of football and how it is a physical sport, we ask someone to put their body on the line and to be a team player. That is not an easy task, but it does become a lot easier when they know you care about them.”

“The best feeling as a coach is when you’re all set and done, you get calls to come to graduations, calls to come to weddings or a kid’s birthday in the future… things like that are why you coach.”

As of May 14, the weight program has been implemented by the football team throughout the previous three weeks, with McMurrary’s system starting the last two weeks. The spring workouts will also finish soon and the team has a plan to do a spring ball/training to start the week of May 19; that will continue until summer practices (June-August). While fall camp officially starts 15 days prior to the first game on Aug 30, away, at Hartnell college. The Gladiator’s home opener will be Sept 6.