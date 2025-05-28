Thrills and Tacos at Taco Blu3 Diamond

By: Michael Sykes

Staff Writer

VICTOR FUENTES

Lucha Fans and customers grappling for the best view. Staff Photographer Michael Sykes



Taco Blue Diamond has you covered if you’re a fan of live entertainment, authentic Mexican cuisine, and the high-flying excitement of Lucha Libre wrestling. Located at 5E Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA 94580, this Lucha Libre-themed Mexican restaurant has delighted guests since its opening four months ago. On April 6, 2025, at 2 p.m., Tacos Blu3 Diamond hosted a live wrestling tournament in collaboration with Wrestling For Charity, providing patrons an afternoon of thrilling matches alongside their meals.

VICTOR FUENTES

Mannequin Wrestlers and prototype stage inside the Restaurant.



Every two months, on select Sundays, Taco Blue Diamond hosts complimentary live wrestling events for patrons. These events offer an electrifying atmosphere where guests can enjoy thrilling matches while savoring the restaurant’s signature dishes, such as their Tacos, Burritos, Protein Style Tortas, and Buffalo Chicken Fries. Whether you’re a wrestling enthusiast or simply looking for a unique dining experience, Taco Blue Diamond combines the best of both worlds in a vibrant setting.

VICTOR FUENTES

Wrestling with hunger: Masked server takes the ring.



The owner, Jesus Sepulveda, shared his insights into why he decided to open a Lucha Libre-themed restaurant. “Growing up in Mexico City, my father owned two restaurants, immersing me in the vibrant culinary scene from a young age. Our family was also deeply connected to the world of Lucha Libre; three of my uncles were professional wrestlers starting in the 1950s. My dad would watch their matches every Sunday, and we’d gather around the TV to enjoy Lucha Libre together. This rich blend of family traditions and passions inspired us to create a unique dining experience celebrating our culinary heritage and the thrilling spectacle of wrestling.”

VICTOR FUENTES

The owner in his Lucha Libre mask.



​At Taco Blue Diamond, the Lucha Libre experience transcends the ring, creating an immersive atmosphere where fans of all ages become part of the action. The wrestlers skillfully engage with the audience, drawing them into the spectacle. Patrons cheer for the heroes, known as “técnicos,” including Tuko Montes and Lucha Estrella, while expressing their disapproval of the villains, or “rudos,” such as Dynamite Division Champion ‘Bay Boy’ Boyce LeGrande, ‘Snake Daddy’ Brain Joseph, and Chabot’s own former student and former spectator writer Philip Antwine, aka Sanchodimera. This dynamic interplay between wrestlers and fans adds an electrifying energy to every event, making each match a memorable celebration of the Lucha Libre tradition. Sanchodimera told me, “I’m a member of the Melanin Mafia (villains), just finished over here at Wrestling for Charity. It’s always a great time. Today wasn’t a great time because I got beat up and lost, but for the next one, I’ll be back. Shout out to The Spectator.”

VICTOR FUENTES

Wrestler body slams his opponent.



​At Taco Blue Diamond in San Lorenzo, fans of all ages gather, enjoying the electrifying atmosphere with friends and family while indulging in the restaurant’s delectable offerings. One guest, Alejandro Brigante, shared, “​I saw this on Instagram, so I had to check it out. I’m a fan of WWE ever since the days of Booker T and The Undertaker. The carne asada is good. Where else can you get good tacos with live wrestling in the Bay Area?” Another patron, Marqus Batiste, added, “​This is my third time coming here for the food, yet I didn’t know they had wrestling. It gives guests something to watch while waiting for their food.”​

VICTOR FUENTES

Former student and spectator writer Philip Antwine, a.k.a. Sanchodimera now wrestler takes the ring.



The electrifying wrestling events at Taco Blue Diamond are made possible through a partnership with Wrestling for Charity (WFC), a nonprofit organization that combines thrilling wrestling entertainment with philanthropic efforts. Established in 2005, WFC’s mission is to provide positive, family-friendly experiences for wrestling enthusiasts while raising funds and awareness for various community organizations and causes. Over the years, WFC has hosted numerous events, raising substantial funds for families affected by childhood cancer and other charitable endeavors. This collaboration ensures that each wrestling event at Taco Blue Diamond offers high-octane entertainment and supports meaningful community initiatives.​

VICTOR FUENTES

A Crowd of viewers and customers enjoying the show.

VICTOR FUENTES

Wrestler dominating his opponent

VICTOR FUENTES

Crowd Control: Activated wrestler controlling the fans.

​Taco Blue Diamond operates daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For updates on upcoming events and menu offerings, follow them on Instagram @tacoblu3diamond. To learn more about Wrestling for Charity, visit their website at wfcwrestling.wordpress.com. For insights into Sanchodimera’s wrestling persona, follow him on Instagram @sanchodimera.