I Want to Eat Your Pancreas – Book Review

If you knew that you only had a few months left to live, how would you spend your last days? Are there places you’d want to visit? People to meet? Certain experiences to live? These questions and more are at the heart of I Want to Eat Your Pancreas by Yoru Sumino.

Originally a web novel, the I Want to Eat Your Pancreas manga adaptation is a slice-of-life that was released in 2016 and illustrated by Idumi Kirihara. It follows introverted high school student, Haruki Shiga, who is befriended by his outgoing classmate, Sakura Yamauchi, after discovering she had a disease that was affecting her pancreas.

Grateful he wasn’t weird about it like most people, she wanted to do things she had desired with him. He resented it at first, but she showed him that having a friend wasn’t a bad thing and actually something important.

Photographer/Heaven Franklin A page inside of the manga. The overarching theme of this manga is to simply live. Yamauchi knew that she only had six months left to live, but that didn’t stop her. She didn’t let her illness define or sadden her, embracing every moment with laughter and spontaneity instead. She showed, especially Shiga, that enjoying everything that life brings you is worth cherishing because you might not see another day soon. The character dynamics are great. With Yamauchi’s extroverted and full-of-life personality, she was able to find joy in small things while also creating meaningful connections. She brought warmth and energy to those around her by always smiling. Then there’s Shiga, who would rather be accompanied by books than people. But when he starts opening up to Yamauchi, he learns that human connection grows you and helps you to see life differently. His character development is so well done as he goes from keeping to himself to understanding what living means.

Being different from one another, the relationship between Yamauchi and Shiga is engaging. While she gets him out of his comfort zone, he gives her a sense of normalcy in her last days. Though their friendship has to end, the reader gets to experience the sweetness of it.

If you like sad stories with hope, manga, or slice-of-life, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is perfect for you. This character-driven story is one that leaves you with an appreciation of life and those special connections you make along the way.