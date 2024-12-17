Chabot’s Clock: Flexibility or Burnout?

Photo by Samantha Valencia

Plans for a compressed calendar for Chabot-Las Positas Community College District leaves mixed opinions around campus.

During the district’s monthly Board of Trustees meeting the topic of the new calendar was brought up by many in attendance. The district’s plan is to shorten the academic calendar from the usual 17 to 18 weeks to 16 weeks. The goal being to increase student success and funding. Additionally, this would align with transfer institutions’ calendars.

In an interview with the Spectator Chabot College’s President, Dr. Jamal Cooks, advocated for the change, “It would allow students flexibility in terms of more access to classes. It would allow shorter terms, from 17 and a half to 16 weeks. That would allow some of our students to be able to transfer earlier, if they needed a particular class.”

“But at the end of the day what ends up happening is that as we increase our student population, award more financial aid, and increase the number of certificates and awards, that helps us create more funding.” Dr. Cooks added.

The new calendar plans have left some feeling unheard. Chabot’s Classified Senate President, Virginia Coswell, addressed the Board during her report

“We face pressure to commit to the compressed calendar with the threat of layoffs. This decision disproportionally favors faculty without considering the well-being of other vital campus community members.” Virginia expressed her disappointment with the fact that students and the Classified Senate were excluded from the decision-making process as she said the new calendar would have the most effect on them.

Both students and faculty have expressed concerns about the possibility of Chabot students experiencing burnout due to the change.

Dr. Jamal Cooks, addressed these concerns stating that other schools that utilize the compressed calendar would argue that having a longer schedule would cause students more burnout. He pointed out that students having classes for a more stretched out period of time can leave them feeling drained.

Additionally, classes at Chabot under the new calendar have the possibility of being longer. Student Senate President, Theresa Pedroza, expressed her concern for students with disabilities pointing out they could have a harder time adjusting to the calendar. Theresa also feels the longer classes could impact students who have multiple responsibilities outside of Chabot, such as work and or family matters.

When the new compressed calendar is implemented in the 2025-2026 school year, we will see the impact it has on students and faculty.