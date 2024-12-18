Beyond Routine: San Francisco State’s Elevated Dining

College dining often feels routine, but San Francisco State University (SFSU) takes it to another level with The Vista Room. Located in Rm. 401, The Vista Room stands out with a restaurant-like setting that combines variety, quality, and professionalism.

Their polished three-course menu changes three times a semester, offering a selection of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. A standout aspect of their menu is their soup and pasta of the day, along with weekly specials, providing various options. Those options include Provencal Lamb Stew, Eggplant Parmigiana, Vista Room House Salad, Mocha Panna Cotta, and Seasonal Fruit.

Provencal Lamb Stew photographed by Heaven Franklin Eggplant Parmigiana photographed by Samantha Valencia

Pasta of the Day photographed by Samantha Valencia Soup of the Day photographed by Samantha Valencia

Although the food quality is high with responsibly sourced ingredients, the seasoning was an issue. Some dishes, like the stew and eggplant parmigiana, were bland, so they could have delivered a more flavorful experience. Despite being well-cooked, they lacked bold flavors. Or how the salad had too much lemon vinaigrette and salt.

Mocha Panna Cotta photographed by Heaven Franklin However, the desserts were a highlight. The Mocha Panna Cotta was light with a smooth texture that melted in the mouth. It had a balanced blend of sweetness and bitterness, creating a subtle complexity.

The Seasonal Fruit was a small bowl containing pineapples, raspberries, and blueberries. They were fresh and vibrant, offering a nice end to the meal. Seasonal Fruit photographed by Samantha Valencia

Unlike Chabot College, where the food options are the same daily, The Vista Room at SFSU emphasizes having a wider variety and focuses on creating a dining experience. With student servers, making a reservation, and a rotating curated menu, a sophisticated and professional dining environment is created. This approach elevates the meal and makes the dining experience enjoyable.