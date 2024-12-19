$5 Million Gift for Building Bright Futures

At its regular board meeting on Oct. 15, 2024, the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Board of Trustees approved a $5 million donation from Edward E. Martins, one of the board’s longest serving members.

To acknowledge the district’s largest donation, the board also approved to name Chabot College’s Building 600 The Donna and Edward Martins Library and Learning Center.

In the official press release, there was a quote from Martins, in which he expressed that “education is where dreams take root. I’m thrilled to support Chabot College because I believe it can really change lives for people in Hayward and the surrounding areas.”

With being one of the original board members back when it was called South County Community College District, he and his late wife, Donna, have been steady supporters. From regularly providing funding towards scholarships, various programs and more, they have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to supporting educational opportunities for students in the community.

In an interview, Yvonne Craig, Chabot College’s Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, mentioned that the $5 million is an endowment, meaning, that they’ll always have that money to tap into. She explained that “the whole $5 million is invested. It’ll always be there as an investment for the college, and no one can touch the principal.”

Over the next five years, Chabot will receive the donation in $1 million chunks. Although the funds aren’t for anything specific, how it’s utilized needs to align with the foundation’s goal of supporting Chabot College programs and students. This could mean more scholarships, program support, or even new staff.

Yvonne added, echoing Martins’ intentions, “We’re trusted to use it where students need it most.”

Edward Martins’ generous donation ensures that in the years to come, students will be provided with opportunities and resources to pursue their goals.