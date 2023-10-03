Chop it Up Tuesdays is where African American students and staff meet to discuss the culture and community. The meeting starts at noon in the Black Cultural Resource Center (BCRC) in bldg. 100 room 136. Although the topics discussed are primarily about African American culture, all are welcome to attend and participate.

LaKesha Stewart hosted the meeting. She is the program coordinator for the BCRC. “This is an open space where students can freely select a topic to discuss every Tuesday. This is a part of the Umoja program’s active Live Learning initiative. Our aim is for Chop it Up to serve as a useful tool for fostering a sense of community among students while promoting awareness of current events in the Black community,” said Stewart.

The topic for this week was splitting the bill, whether it’s on a date or just hanging out with friends and family at a restaurant. The attendees were very engaged once the subject was introduced. Though the conversation got loud, it never turned confrontational.

“If I’m out with friends and they order Steak and Lobster, and I ordered chicken strips, you better believe I’m only paying for what I ordered,” said Chabot College student Chris Hardict.

At every meeting, attendees are offered complimentary food and beverages. First-time attendees are expected to introduce themselves to the regular members. Following introductions, the group collectively selects a topic and votes on it. The winning topic is then written on the board by Ms. Stewart.

“I enjoy spending time at the BCRC. It’s great to see so many people come together and discuss a wide range of topics. It’s also wonderful to be a part of a community where we share our thoughts and ideas. Best of all, this space is open to everyone.” said Chabot College student Anita Daniels, who enjoys spending time at the BCRC.

Some students have been attending Chop it Up Tuesdays since 2022. “When I first came here, I didn’t expect it to be anything. I just wanted to meet new people, but I love the conversations here,” said Chabot College student Tsega Yizengaw.

Chop it Up Tuesdays began in the Fall of 2021 to warmly greet students returning to the BCRC Space.

