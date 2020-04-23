What to Know About Face Masks

There has been a lot of talk about who should be using masks and which ones.

According to the CDC, everyone should be wearing a mask because you could possibly be pre-symptomatic and not even know it. The important thing is to know which mask you need to be wearing.

The CDC recommends cloth face coverings for general use. Masks like surgical masks and N-95 respirators are a necessity for first responders and healthcare workers.

A cloth face covering can be made at home out of ordinary household items, such as bandanas or vacuum filters.

The most important thing is to follow the 6-foot social distancing when going out to minimize all contact with others, as well as washing/sanitizing your hands as often as possible.

Now that we know who should be wearing a mask it is important to know how to clean and reuse your face mask so that we aren’t being wasteful.

According to the CDC, simply washing your face mask in the washing machine will suffice.

It is important to note, when removing a face mask one should be careful to not touch one’s eyes, face or nose.

By following these two steps it will make a great difference when trying to help halt the spread of COVID-19.

