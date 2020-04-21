The term ‘self-quarantine’ has been popping up a lot lately with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. So what does it mean to self-quarantine?

According to Merriam-Webster.com, self-quarantine means to minimize any form of physical contact with others during an outbreak.

Health officials are asking the masses to self-quarantine to reduce the speed that the virus is spreading at. If everyone keeps getting sick at the same time there won’t be enough doctors and hospital beds for those with severe cases.

What are some Chabot students doing during this shelter in place?

Paul Mussack, a Chabot student said, “I’ve got a garden going in my backyard, and some sprouts have been growing.”

The Mass Communications department held a game night where they all got together on Zoom where they played some Jackbox games.

Some prospective students have been keeping up with their studies and picking up new things like cooking and learning a new language.

Other students have just been taking this time to relax and play games like the new Animal Crossing.

There are still plenty of things to do inside and ways to connect with others. You’re not alone, we are all in this together. Do your part and stay inside.

