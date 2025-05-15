To the School That Got Us Here

Dear Chabot,

The Class of 2025 has made it to the end of an era.

Some of us are graduating with an AA, and others are transferring to a university. But either way, it means that we are leaving

Y O U .

It’s crazy how fast time passes. When we first stepped onto campus, many of us had mixed feelings. We may have felt excited to be starting a new chapter. We may have felt scared, not knowing how to use the resources. We may have felt scared because what if we didn’t meet anyone?

Nesians Unite performing at the Ethnic Studies Summit, photographed by Heaven Franklin So when we stepped onto the campus, we had no idea what this place would mean for us. Jazz Combo band performing in front of Building 1100, photographed by Heaven Franklin

We didn’t know how the hallways, classrooms, and library corners would slowly become familiar. We didn’t know that certain professors would leave a mark or that we’d find communities that’d push us out of our comfort zones. We didn’t know how the little things—walking across the street to get boba and coffee, or stopping by Southland Mall for lunch—would become part of our routine and our story.

Then somewhere along the way, we found our footing.

There were challenges, of course, like when we struggled to understand something, felt unmotivated, or wondered if we were even on the right path. But we kept going. We learned to advocate for ourselves and speak up in class. We learned to ask for help. We learned how to balance life—school, work, family—one assignment, one group project, one night at a time.

We grew into people who are more confident, curious, and resilient than when we started, ready to carry the lessons we learned into whatever comes next. Chabot was more than just a stepping stone; it was a place where we discovered who we are becoming.



Thank you to the professors who challenged us, encouraged us, and took the time to care. Thank you to the counselors, staff, and tutors who helped us find our way when we felt lost. Thank you to the classmates who became friends and the strangers who made the campus feel a little less lonely.

Most of all, thank you, Chabot, for giving us the chance to start fresh, figure things out, and begin building the future we have always dreamed of.

Wherever we go from here, we’ll always carry a part of this school with us. These hallways, these lessons, these people—they were all a part of something bigger. And we will never forget what it meant to start here.

Thank you for everything you’ve taught us because now, we’re ready for what’s next.

Students walking out of class, photographed by Heaven Franklin

With love,

A Chabot 2025 Graduate