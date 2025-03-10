The WRAC Center: WRACking up Skills

The WRAC Center interior

Chabot’s WRAC Center is now open for students across Chabot College for students who could use help in reading and writing.

The WRAC Center had an open house week from the week of Feb. 2-7 and is now open to students Monday through Thursday. After moving locations, the WRAC Center is now in Room 196, under the old library. The Writing and Reading Across the Curriculum (WRAC for short) Center is a location that allows for either scheduled or drop-in tutoring.

Jason Bowers, a faculty tutor at the WRAC Center said, “So if you need help with anything to do with writing or reading, we can help you with that in any discipline, it doesn’t have to just be for an English class, and at any point in your process, if you’re still reading and trying to understand something we can help you with that. If you’re getting started brainstorming, we can help you with that. If you want help writing a first draft, we can help you with that. If you’re revising or proofreading or editing, we can help you with that.”

Zoey, a peer student when asked about the benefits of the WRAC Center said, “I think a lot of people think that they just have to come in with like an English essay which is not true and we welcome students to come in even with just like a discussion board if they’re not sure how to answer a discussion board or they want someone to review, “‘Did I answer the question correctly,’” they can come in with that and some students even come in to get help reading an assignment and understanding that assignment.”

When asked what makes the WRAC Center unique, Zoey went on,“I think people benefit from just having a safe place to come… into the writing center and not feel judged, not feel worried about like no one’s going to make them feel silly for any question they have. It could be a big question. It could be a small question. And we’re happy to do the best we can.”

Clarisa, a student who had been using the WRAC Center for help with her essay for an English Class when asked if she would recommend using the WRAC Center said,”I would. I think it’s a great place for people who are struggling with their writing skills to be able to go and not only have teachers, but also students as well to help you out.”

Students can access in person drop in tutoring sessions that normally last about 20 minutes Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9a.m.-5p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9am-6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Online drop in tutoring is available Monday through Thursday 9a.m.-7p.m.

You can also schedule a peer tutor one-on-one for single or repeated visits through the week by going on the Chabot College website cabotcollege.edu and finding the WRAC Center page, or by calling or texting the Learning Connections center Monday-Thursday between the hours of 9a.m.-7p.m. and Fridays 9a.m.-5p.m. at (510) 397-8047.