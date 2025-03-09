  • The image shows a room full of Chabot College students gathered around rows of tables draped in black tablecloths. Some students sit behind the tables and are giving information about various school clubs to the students who are standing in front of them.Cole Wagner

    By: Chabot students gather in the ICC showcase of student clubs.

The 2025 Spring Gladiator Day event took place indoors due to heavy rainfall.

Spring Gladiator Day 2025 Recap

Cole Wagner. \\ March 9, 2025.

Chabot College celebrated its most recent iteration of Gladiator Day in early February. The two-day event featured a live DJ, free food, and space for the student-run clubs of Chabot to showcase their offerings.

Gladiator Day is a bi-annual event, held every spring and fall semester, organized to help students and Chabot’s various student organizations connect in a fun and inviting atmosphere.

The event took place on Feb. 5 and 6 in the middle of the day to best accommodate students’ busy schedules. In contrast to Gladiator Days of the past, this year’s event was held in the cafeteria of the 2300 building due to the torrential rain sweeping its way across Hayward and the rest of the East Bay.

Denis Escobar, a member of the Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement club (MESA), says that events like Gladiator Day are essential to helping clubs gain exposure.

“There are many clubs or programs that people don’t know about,” he goes on, “But for this event, people can come and see whats going. Because of the noise and people around, they’re like ‘Oh, what’s happening here?’ and they can check out the programs, clubs, and everything that we offer.”

“I love it. I love the chance to be able to see all the different cool clubs on campus and learn what they’re about,“ says Samar Barakat, a student attending the event. “I feel like it’s really important because it shows a sense of community.”

  • A table at an indoor event is covered with a black tablecloth displaying the text “MESA TRIO STEM CHABOT COLLEGE” along with a logo featuring abstract buildings. On the table, there are brochures, a clipboard with papers, a framed photo, a container of candy, and a set of pens. Two individuals are seated at the table, one wearing a face mask and a cap, while the other wears glasses and a hoodie. In the background, other attendees are engaged in conversations and activities, with additional tables, chairs, and large windows allowing natural light into the room. A cart filled with boxes is visible in the background.
  • A smiling individual stands behind a table promoting the ASL (American Sign Language) Club at an event. They are making the “I love you” sign in ASL while standing next to two colorful, hand-drawn posters. One sign reads “ASL Social” and invites students to join a study group every Wednesday from 4 PM to 6 PM in a campus café. The table is covered with informational flyers, handmade paper flowers, and small decorations. Other attendees are engaging with different club tables in the background, and a student wearing a black hoodie with “Chabot College” printed on it is browsing a neighboring booth.
  • Two young women are seated at a table representing the Indigenous Peoples Club (IPC) at an event. The table is covered with a colorful quilt featuring a yellow, white, and black geometric design, with the club’s name embroidered at the bottom. Various informational flyers about the club are spread across the table, along with handcrafted items such as a beaded headdress and a small ceramic vase. One of the women is wearing a white jacket adorned with floral embroidery, while the other wears a dark jacket and a scarf. Both are smiling and engaging with event attendees. In the background, other people are seated at tables, including a third person working on a laptop at a nearby table.
  • A table at an indoor event is set up for the Chabot Chess Club. A large sign with a black-and-white design features a chess piece and the words “CHABOT CHESS CLUB” along with the phrases “PLAY CHESS” and “HAVE FUN.” Behind the table, a smiling individual wearing a “Demon Slayer” T-shirt makes a peace sign while sitting in front of a chessboard with pieces set up for a game. Another person wearing a white shirt and jeans stands nearby, facing the table. In the background, other attendees and tables are visible, with chairs and event booths arranged in the room.
  • A group of students is sitting at a table representing the Student Senate of Chabot College in what appears to be a school event or fair. The table is covered with a black cloth featuring the Student Senate logo, which includes a gavel and scroll surrounded by laurel leaves. Various promotional materials, including notebooks, pens, and pamphlets, are neatly arranged on the table. There are also binders labeled “Student Senate Application” with QR codes for students to scan. One of the students is making a peace sign while smiling, and another is using a laptop. A person in a yellow “Chabot College” sweatshirt stands nearby, and several other students are visible in the background, engaged in various activities.
  • A table at an indoor event is covered with a blue tablecloth displaying “INTERNATIONAL CLUB” along with a logo featuring multiple country flags and a globe. The Instagram handle “@chabot_internationalstudents” is printed on the tablecloth. On the table, there is a small globe, a red bucket filled with candy, a clipboard with papers, a coffee cup, and an assortment of stickers. A person wearing a light-colored fleece jacket and jeans is standing next to the table, using their phone. In the background, other tables with people engaging in activities and conversations are visible, along with large windows allowing natural light into the room.
  • A DJ is performing at an event, standing behind a black DJ booth with a perforated metal design. He is wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic print, black headphones around his neck, and has braided hair. He is focused on his equipment, adjusting controls. A laptop with various stickers, including a red cartoon character and a skull, is placed on the booth. A large speaker is positioned in the foreground. The background features a textured wall, and the indoor setting suggests a social or community gathering.
  • A student wearing a blue jacket is selecting food from a table filled with snacks, bottled water, and condiments. A person wearing a black “SSCC” shirt and a gray beanie stands behind the table, monitoring the setup. In the background, other attendees are seen near a food station where hot food is being served. Stacks of canned soda, chips, and various condiments are arranged on the tables, indicating a free food distribution event or a gathering with refreshments. A bulletin board with flyers and announcements is visible on the wall behind the setup.

Gladiator Day is primarily a student organized event and is the product of planning done by Chabot’s Inter Club Council (ICC). The ICC is the organizing body of student run organization at Chabot. In addition to organizing Gladiator Day, they also help support fundraisers for individual clubs and also promote individual clubs via printed flyers and social media posts.

“I just hope to get more students on campus out there to the events to see the clubs because they work really hard,” says Sophia Araujo, the ICC student chair. “I want to get more outreach and promote a lot more so more people know about [the event].”

Students who were unable to attend Gladiator Day but are interested in joining a club can find the list of official clubs at https://www.chabotcollege.edu/student-services/student-life/ where you can also find information on how to start a new club.

