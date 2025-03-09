Spring Gladiator Day 2025 Recap

The 2025 Spring Gladiator Day event took place indoors due to heavy rainfall.

Chabot College celebrated its most recent iteration of Gladiator Day in early February. The two-day event featured a live DJ, free food, and space for the student-run clubs of Chabot to showcase their offerings.

Gladiator Day is a bi-annual event, held every spring and fall semester, organized to help students and Chabot’s various student organizations connect in a fun and inviting atmosphere.

The event took place on Feb. 5 and 6 in the middle of the day to best accommodate students’ busy schedules. In contrast to Gladiator Days of the past, this year’s event was held in the cafeteria of the 2300 building due to the torrential rain sweeping its way across Hayward and the rest of the East Bay.

Denis Escobar, a member of the Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement club (MESA), says that events like Gladiator Day are essential to helping clubs gain exposure.

“There are many clubs or programs that people don’t know about,” he goes on, “But for this event, people can come and see whats going. Because of the noise and people around, they’re like ‘Oh, what’s happening here?’ and they can check out the programs, clubs, and everything that we offer.”

“I love it. I love the chance to be able to see all the different cool clubs on campus and learn what they’re about,“ says Samar Barakat, a student attending the event. “I feel like it’s really important because it shows a sense of community.”

Gladiator Day is primarily a student organized event and is the product of planning done by Chabot’s Inter Club Council (ICC). The ICC is the organizing body of student run organization at Chabot. In addition to organizing Gladiator Day, they also help support fundraisers for individual clubs and also promote individual clubs via printed flyers and social media posts.

“I just hope to get more students on campus out there to the events to see the clubs because they work really hard,” says Sophia Araujo, the ICC student chair. “I want to get more outreach and promote a lot more so more people know about [the event].”