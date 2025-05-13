Rent the Musical Captivates Audiences

Chabot students performing Rent the Musical

Chabot’s production of Rent the Musical was a massive, hit selling out its opening weekend.

Jasmine Bester, who worked and performed in the play, explained how the musical was an amazing opportunity for her to gain experience in a musical. Jonathan Larson, composer, lyricist, and playwright, famous for writing the musical Rent, sadly passed away in 1996 before being able to see Rent performed for a live audience. “It feels good to know that his legacy is living on in such a beautiful way.” expressed Jasmine.

Photo by Samantha Valencia

The cast received an encouraging video message from the original actor of Angel in the Broadway and film adaptation of Rent the Musical. After the cast watched it before opening night, Jasmine said that T “It made our experience of being in this show that much more memorable,”

Jasmine also shared the rehearsal process leading up to opening night. Rehearsals were held Monday through Thursday, with a few on Fridays . Joe Ayers, the show’s director and choreographer, held all involved to a high standard. “His direction and support gave me the confidence needed to audition for professional theater companies. Seeing how hands-on Joe was encouraged me to take my job more seriously as an actor.” Jasmine shared.

Victoria Tong, a student who saw the musical, shared, “I thought the musical was good. I enjoyed the music, and everyone did really well. You could see how much work they put into it. You could feel how much passion they had.”

Another student, Camila Roblas, said, “I’ve heard the songs before, but never live. Listening to them being performed live was a surreal experience. It was the first show I’ve watched live, and it did not disappoint.” She is excited to see more shows in the future.

Photo by Samantha Valencia

Matthew Ferrer who also was experiencing a live Broadway show for the first time said “Rent blew me away. It’s more than just a performance, it tells a raw, emotional, and deep human story about classism, survival, love, and the harsh realities of life in New York City during the AIDS crisis.”

Matthew highlights Joanne as being his personal favorite character portrayal in the show and in his opinion the best singer. Like Camila, he agrees the music was powerful and the cast did a phenomenal job, “Every detail came together to create a moving, unforgettable experience.”

Overall Rent the Musical was an experience enjoyed by both the viewers and the people involved in the production. The show delves into heavy topics such as drug use and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) epidemic. Because of these topics addressed, the show was raising money for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. If you are interested in donating, feel free to visit https://www.sfaf.org/ and https://lalgbtcenter.org/