Gladiators’ “Big 3” lead Men’s basketball to big win

The Chabot Men’s basketball team continues their winning streak against San Mateo community college. Gladiators’ Big three lead team as they hope to continue momentum towards the end of season.

Before the game on Feb. 14, the Gladiators were currently tied for second best in their conference, tied with Las Positas, only behind a dominant first place, Community College of San Francisco. Overall, the Gladiators season has been respectable with a 19-6 record. Some important per game (p/g) team stats to highlight throughout this season for the Glads are their averaging of: 81.4 points p/g, rebounding at over 40 p/g, and close to 14 assists p/g.

Chabot was on a roll coming into this game, on a five-game win streak. On their home court, the Gladiators have been playing well with a record of 8-2. Just previously on Feb. 7, they won the rivalry trophy against Las Positas; cementing a 3rd consecutive season the Glads were able to hoist the trophy. Meanwhile, San Mateo comes into this match up struggling with an overall record of 7-18.

The Gladiators “Big 3” were the continued focus for this game. The three players being sophomore, Marcelleus Edwards, (#3) Point Guard; and freshmen Amani Johnson, (#2) Guard, and Zion Yeargin, (#13) Guard/Foward. All three are the only members of the Glads this season to play over 700 minutes and to be starters in every game so far.

Starting the game, Johnson scored the first points in fashion, by way of a three-pointer. Ending his night with 15 total, second in team scoring. Edwards was busy this game with all the “dirty work” being effective as a rebounder, five in total, assisting teammates ending the night with four, and even adding two steals. Yeargin took charge this game, racking up 17 points and seven assists, both team highs, really showcasing his playmaking ability.

The Gladiators were in control for most of this match up, resulting in another win with the final score: 84-63. This made it six straight wins for the team! Bringing them to an overall record of 20-6 this season. They finished the game dominating their opponents, out rebounding San Mateo (SM) 48-27, while also affecting shot selection, SM finishing with a low field goal percentage of 36.7%.

In what would be a hopeful revenge game after losing against them previously this season in late January, Chabot dropped their last home game on Feb. 19, against the conference leaders the Community College of San Francisco losing 83-80. The Glads did go on to win their final away game 85-79 against Canada.