Fast food’s best value menus

In a world where everything costs way more than it needs too, especially when it comes to what we eat, I am determined to find a true value for our dollar at fast food establishments. Comparing two locations against each other for both breakfast and dinner options, I will only be purchasing “Value Menu” deal/items; everything must be available on a physical menu, all while being limited to a subtotal of $10 for each meal.

Beginning at Dunkin’ Donuts, I decided on the $5 Meal Deal for breakfast. In a single order you have the option of a medium sized hot or iced coffee, where flavor shots and syrups are available at a small fee. Also included are two Wake-up Wrap Sandwiches, which is a warm tortilla containing an egg, cheese and option of a bacon or sausage protein in between.

Heading toward Wendy’s next, their best breakfast deal was the Breakfast Biggie Bundle. Which included the options of two of the following: an egg and cheese biscuit or English muffin, a sausage and cheese English muffin, a sausage biscuit, a small order of seasoned potatoes, or a medium regular hot coffee. For any coffee orders, cream and sugar packets are free.

At our dinner options, we start at Burger King which currently has a limited time deal menu, that includes a Trio Deal. Containing a combination of any of the three options: a medium drink, medium fries or onion rings, eight piece chicken fries, a Whopper Jr, an Original Chicken Sandwich, or a Bacon Cheeseburger. Any extra toppings or sauce packets added on to the order cost 25 cents each.

Next, McDonalds’ McValue Menu currently has a Buy One, Get One for a Dollar promotion. The menu contains four total entrées options, a six piece chicken nuggets, a double cheeseburger, a McChicken or a small order of fries. Any extras on sandwiches range from 50 cents to $5.

An important factor to mention are that many fast food restaurants have transitioned greatly to using Apps for ordering your food. Offering better deals, promotions and coupons, but only available to their App subscribers. Select restaurants even offer free items (french fries for example) on specific days of the week if subscribed on their App. A few restaurants use point based programs as well, giving the option when available to pay for items with accumulated loyalty points. It is highly recommended to download the respective apps to get the ultimate value from the fast food restaurants.

While I personally believe that any establishment that offers a decent meal for a true value is a winner, for consideration sake, I announce the breakfast winner to be, Wendy’s. Their $3 Breakfast Biggie Bundle is a true value for on the go early mornings. With a determination to stretch my $10, I was able to order three breakfast bundles at a subtotal of $9.97. With many combination options for breakfast sandwiches and the seasoned potatoes being a must, this is a great deal for under the cost limit.

For dinner, the determine the winner to be Burger King. The Trio Deal offered, for its wide menu options, all for $8, well under our budget. Because I was able to save so much on this order, I even added a dessert of two chocolate chip cookies for $1.49, bringing my subtotal to $9.49. Having various combination options, able to pick any three for just $8, could potentially be viewed as valuing any item chosen at $2.66 per, being that just sides, a full combo or three entreés. The options feel endless for whatever the craving, all at such a great value.

Michael Sykes

