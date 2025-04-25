Chabot opens Earth Week with tree planting

Photo by: Samantha Valencia

On April 21 and 24, Chabot College celebrated Earth Week with a indigenous dances, land acknowledgments, and tree planting, shedding light on the original protectors of the Bay Area.

This is the ninth annual Earth Week at Chabot College. They started Earth Week with their annual tree planting ceremony. Between buildings 300 and 400, a beautiful tree was planted by community members.

“Nine years in a row, I think that’s a really good commitment,” said Geography major Ryan

Many students participated, filling in the dirt and watering the tree, demonstrating a beautiful community event that students, staff, and even Hayward residents enjoyed.

The tree planting ceremony kicked off the rest of the events for Earth Week, like the Film Screening: OYATE, eARTH (The Earth and Art), Student Art Gallery opening, and many more. During the first day, the Indigenous Peoples Club (IPC) members, Kiona Young and Gloria Rodriguez, performed a Land acknowledgment and an indigenous dance.

“I liked the way she moved around, the way her feet moved around,” stated Ryan Gutierrez.

This year, the IPC was involved with helping prepare for Earth Week. Kiona Young and Daniel LeRoy both danced in their regalia. Kiona explained that one of the dances she performed was called the Fancy Shawl.

“It represents the butterfly, and the shawls are the wings,” said Kiona Young

The last event for Earth Week was once again a land acknowledgment and more dancing from IPC members.

By completing the land acknowledgments for both events, Chabot College acknowledges that the Muwekma Ohlone tribe were the original protectors of the land we are standing on. To truly honor and celebrate Earth Week, we, the community, must also honor those who have always defended the Earth. the Earth.