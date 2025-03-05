Authentic tacos in the Bay Area, the best trucks in Oakland

Tacos Sinaloa

A family owned business; A long standing, pioneer-like taco staple in the Town. They have been open for over two decades, their taco truck located on International Blvd is open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 a.m. Having two locations in Oakland; with four total in the Bay Area. Offering various of meat options, vegetarian selections and even a sea food menu.

Tacos Mi Reynita

An established taco truck, providing “Tijuana style tacos” in the east bay. They are another family owned business, with two other locations around the Bay Area. Their location on International Blvd in Oakland are open (as of January 2025) Wednesday-Sunday 3 – 10:30 p.m. Providing a multitude of meats to choose from, they also offer many other entreé options other than their specialty tacos. A must try at their locations being the al pastor tacos.

La Parrilla Loca

Starting in 2022 and quickly instituting themselves as one of most authentic and savory “Tijuana style tacos” in the bay. A family owned and run business, beginning with her now ex husband, Mariana has owned and managed the location herself for the past two years. Mariana is Oakland born and raised, deeply rooted to the town. La Parrilla is open Tuesday-Sunday 4-11pm, currently their only location on San Leandro St. Besides the traditional taco, the muletas and tortas are highly recommended.

