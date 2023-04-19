Spring 2023 Chabot Art Gallery

The Chabot College Art Gallery’s opening night was on March 14, and closed on March 31. The gallery featured many different students’ works, such as paintings, photography, and sculptures. It was held in building 1100 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured many different works.

Six photos of photographer in portrait, each picture in a different hue.

The area was spacious enough to hold everyone’s work, and light refreshments for the guests made for an enjoyable experience. On the walls, there were photos and paintings, and there were about 4-6 items on each side of one wall (with the exception of bigger works), with a sculpture or two in between.

Green, blue, black, and yellow acrylic paint on canvas in circular shapes.

Many of the talented artists who submitted their work to the gallery attended with their loved ones to view all of their hard work on opening night. The artists who were in attendance seemed satisfied with how the setup of the gallery went, both the process and the finished result. The process of setting up the gallery took a couple of weeks, but the finished product was beyond worth it.

Handmade sculpture figurine of a bird wearing a victorian style dress with it’s a feet showcasing in the front.

Overall, the gallery was beautiful. The art submitted was very well done and obviously had a lot of thought and heart put into it. The gallery was open for some time after, however, the first day attracted the most people. They were excited to see what was in store for them.

Handmade sculptures of three individuals, two women, one man, in a bust style. Various textures layered to showcase the variations in hair textures and styles.

Handmade sculpture of Native American chief wearing a feather head piece, painted in a variety of glaze colors ranging from red, oranges, and blues. The sculpture is reaching out to what appears to be his reflection water.

Image courtesy of Angelisa Dominguez

