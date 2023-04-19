Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Board of Trustees Votes to Suspend COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate.

On Feb. 21, 2023, the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District (CLPCCD) Board of Trustees made the decision to suspend the COVID-19 vaccine mandate effective Apr. 24, 2023. This decision will apply to both students and employees of the CLPCCD, starting in April to coincide with the beginning of the 2023 summer registration period. The mandate suspension for all visitors was already implemented by previous changes to administrative procedures.

This decision was based on data from the Alameda County Public Health Department and the CLPCCD’s internal tracking of student and employee cases. Changes to Board Policies 7330 & 5210 and Administrative Procedure 5211 were guided by this information, and revisions to these policies will allow for flexibility should public health conditions warrant a return to vaccine mandates.

The decision to suspend the mandate was made after extensive conversations with constituent groups. It aimed to address concerns about equitable access to programs and services while balancing the need to maintain safe learning and work environments.

According to Alameda County, 94% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 87% are considered fully vaccinated. However, the district will still prioritize the safety of its students and employees, even after the mandate suspension. The district highly encourages the community to stay updated with their COVID-19 vaccines and get boosters if eligible. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and can prevent severe illness.

Other safety measures will remain in place on campus including access to testing and a flexible face-covering policy that adjusts according to changing risk levels in the county.

The pandemic has forced us to change the way we work, learn, and interact with one another for nearly three years. The CLPCCD recognizes how difficult these changes have been for everyone and thanks its community for their partnership as they navigated uncertainty together. The hope is that this next phase allows the management of pandemic risks in a way that is least disruptive to the community.

In conclusion, the decision to suspend the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District is based on the most current information available to the Board of Trustees. According to CLPCCD Chancellor Ronald P. Gerhard, “The district will continue to prioritize the safety of its students and employees and encourage the community to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines. By doing so, the community can work together to manage pandemic risks in a way that is least disruptive to everyone.”

