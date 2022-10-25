National Walk and Roll Day

By: Henry Hincapie

Staff Writer

“Walk and Roll to School Day” is an annual celebration that allows students, families, and caregivers to experience the benefits of exercise while teaching them proper pedestrian and road safety. The Hayward Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk bike, or roll to class on Oct. 12.

Hayward Police Sergeant Tasha DeCosta stated, “We hope this is a fun, rewarding experience for students and community members that shows how important it is for everyone to be safe walking, biking, or rolling.”

Hayward Police Department offers tips for students who walk, bike, or roll to school:

Plan your route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic. If there are no sidewalks, walk or ride as far from cars as possible, facing traffic.

Use crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals. If there are unmarked crosswalks, cross at corners on streets with fewer lanes and lower speed limits.

Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street.

Watch for cars entering/leaving driveways or parking spaces.

Always wear a helmet when riding or rolling.

Be aware of your surroundings. Keep the earbud or headphone volume low enough to still hear around you.

On this day, drivers should be extra mindful of the increase in foot and bike traffic and be prepared to stop to accommodate the school buses and children making their way to school. As always, drivers should watch their speed when in school zones.

In order to track participation and show support for active, healthy, and safe transportation, schools are encouraged to register at walkbiketoschool.org. Here are some Chabot students’ thoughts on whether they plan on participating in this event.

Chabot Student Tony

Tony: “I did hear about this event through my high school. I plan on participating because I already walk or skate to school. It usually takes around 40 minutes to walk here and a lot shorter on my skateboard”

Many students do not plan on participating in this event due to the fact that they don’t have the means to join the event and the walking distance would be too long for them.

Chabot Student Bilal

Bilal: “I have not heard of National Walk and Roll day. I live an hour away and I don’t have a bike because it broke a while ago So, it wouldn’t be convenient.”

This article has contributions from Mike Leonor and Kennedy Petty

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

