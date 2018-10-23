Chabot Parking Frustrations

Are you late to class again because you couldn’t find parking? The answer to this question for a lot of students at Chabot is yes. Finding a parking spot is especially difficult at the start of the fall semester when most students register for their classes.

But is there a solution to this problem? Some ideas have been mentioned, but as of now, we don’t have a lot of information as to what has happened to those ideas.

One of these ideas was the possibility that a staff parking lot would be removed to make more space for student parking. The other idea was to add additional parking spaces.

Officer Steve Lowry addressed both of these ideas, “Right now the information we have is that it has been delayed or suspended, as of today there is no change in staff parking. There are no additional parking spaces that have been added to my knowledge.”

Another concern is that parking prices have gone up. Officer Lowry told us, “during the summer semester the board of trustees approved a $1 increase.”

But is $1 really that big of a deal? Well taking into account the income of the average college student it might be. As various students prefer to park across the street rather than purchasing a permit. Others prefer riding their bike or using public transportation. There are also students that haven’t even noticed the $1 increase though.

In previous editions of The Spectator, officer Nate Moore said, “Parking permits do not guarantee a parking space; rather, they authorize parking in available spaces.” With this in mind, a possible solution could be not overselling permits and only selling as many permits as there are parking spaces so that it has more value for students.

Michael, a student at Chabot stated, “It depends on the times, in the mornings it’s obviously going to be more difficult to find a spot. When I come for my afternoon class though it seems to be fine. Mainly it’s the first few weeks where people fight over spots and it’s just always full, sometimes I have to park across the street.”

For now, all we can do is play the waiting game and see what is done about this parking issue.

When asked about his thoughts on a solution to the problem, officer Lowry said, “It is difficult at the beginning of every semester because students who have enrolled will show up until they no longer need the class or change their schedule. The only solution is to wait a couple weeks into the semester when parking availability becomes better.”

It’s an ongoing issue for sure, however as officer Moore has said before it’s not that bad and it’s all about good planning. “Over the last eight years we have seen a decline in the incidents in the parking lots; patience, timing, and basic driving etiquette are all necessary when traversing the lots on Chabot’s campus.”

So even though there aren’t any solutions at the moment for this issue, the best thing to do is stay calm and plan accordingly.

