Nesians Unite: A Community for Pacific Islander Students

Nesians Unite is a growing learning community to provide support for Pacific Islander students at Chabot College.

The main goal of Nesians Unite is to help Pacific Islander students achieve their educational goals, whether that’s transferring or completing a certificate.

Although Nesians Unite is still in the process of becoming a learning community, students have access to a large network. “They have direct access to mentorship from Nesians faculty as well as those in Movement,” Andrew Lai, a Nesians Unite instructor said. “We also have a sister program at San Francisco State, which they have access to, and we’re trying to build one at Cal State East Bay.”

Additionally, students have a community within Nesians Unite at Chabot. Although they have their own student organization, students have also started clubs, like the first ever Japanese club. Andrew mentioned that “outside of getting good grades and a degree, you have a community that’s going to be here to support you when you come to school.”

Already, Nesians Unite is a place for Pacific Islander students to feel seen, valued, and connected. Andrew also added that with Nesians Unite being under Movement, everyone can connect. If Nesians Unite or Movement is having an event, students in either program are invited, fostering more support and community.

Only one class is offered, which is Ethnic Studies 6: Introduction to Pacific Islanders and Oceania Studies. However, in Spring 2025, Ethnic Studies 13: Pacific Islander Expressive Cultures, a class that focuses on cultural arts from the Pacific, will be added.

For those interested in joining the program, you can enroll in one of the offered classes to automatically be added. Additionally, you can go to office 767 E and/or F in Building 700 to speak with one of the Nesians Unite faculty.

To find more information, you can visit the Nesians Unite page on the Chabot website: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/aapi/nesians-unite/index.php .

