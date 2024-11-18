The Last Starfighter, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is a hidden gem in sci-fi.

The 1984 film tells the story of Alex Rogan, an 18-year-old living in a trailer park, dreaming of a better life. After setting a record on his favorite arcade game, Alex is recruited by an alien named Centauri to fight in a real intergalactic war.

This movie is a relatable coming of age story. Alex, like many young people, feels stuck and unsure about his future. He dreams of escaping his small town and finding his purpose. His journey from a regular teenager to a hero resonates with anyone who has ever felt lost or unsure of what’s next.

One of Chabot’s Mass Communication instructors Thomas Lothian commented, “That’s a teenager. He’s 18. He’s going away to college. It’s like, “What do I do with my life now that I’m 18?” You’ve got to figure it out. There’s the coming-of-age story. What do you want to be? What do you want to make with your life? There’s a big emphasis on that.”

Cinefex

The movie has a timeless message about courage and self-discovery. Alex’s transformation from a doubtful teen to a hero mirrors the experiences many students face during their college years, as they grow and confront their fears. Maggie’s, Alex’s girlfriend, hesitation to leave home reflects the fear many students feel when stepping outside their comfort zone.

When talking about why people should watch the film India Richardson, a student here at Chabot, said “I think film majors should study it and people interested in movies in general because it was like a prominent moment in movie history because it was the first film that used CGI in.”

Dr. Ivan Sutherland’s Sketchpad, developed in 1964, is considered a groundbreaking innovation in the field of computer graphics. Sketchpad was the first program that allowed users to interact with graphical objects on a computer screen. The principles established by Sketchpad eventually contributed to the use of computer graphics in film making, paving the way for projects like The Last Starfighter.

Cinefex

Digital Productions became one of the first companies to successfully integrate CGI into feature films. They created over twenty-five minutes of CGI for the film, which was groundbreaking at the time. They used the Cray X-MP supercomputer, one of the most powerful computers available, to generate photo realistic images.

Whitney and Demos’s contributions through Digital Productions were pivotal in advancing the use of computer graphics in the film industry, setting the stage for the CGI revolution that followed in the years to come.

For college students, The Last Starfighter blends fun sci-fi with meaningful life lessons. It’s a story about realizing your potential, taking risks, and stepping into a bigger world. The film can resonate deeply with anyone going through major life changes. Whether you’re drawn in by its nostalgic charm or fascinated by its groundbreaking CGI, The Last Starfighter is a must watch, reminding us that greatness can come when we least expect it.

