Umoja: Empowering Black Students at Chabot College

Chaot College’s Umoja learning community offers an opportunity for Black students to achieve academic success while exploring culturally relevant topics.

Umoja offers six to eight classes per semester including English, communication studies and general studies, like Student Leadership. Tommy Reed, the program’s coordinator and counselor, explained that they ensure the classes are transferable. He said, “Whatever is happening in the Black community currently, they can have conversations and debates about it while meeting the course content requirements for transferring or graduating.”

One class that is offered is The African American Experience, which surveys the history of the U.S. through the eyes of African Americans. This is the only class of its kind in the entire state of California.

What’s unique about Umoja is how they encourage students to not take math in their first semester. “We want students to have a balance of academic and experimental classes, allowing them to take classes they’re interested in,” Tommy mentioned. The structure allows students to discover their interests, find a suited pathway, and not be overwhelmed by the “must-dos.”

Students are encouraged to build relationships with program faculty through counseling or even being in the Umoja space in Buildling 700. They can also build relationships with Umoja students outside of Chabot through statewide conferences, college fairs, and tours of HBCUs.

With a focus on relationship-building, Tommy noted that it’s to help students find a sense of belonging, preparing them for success at other campuses.

If you are interested in joining, you can fill out the online application on the Chabot College Umoja page or set up an appointment with Tommy. To learn more about the program, visit the Umoja page: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/specialprograms/umoja/ .

