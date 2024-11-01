RISE: A Second Chance Through Education

Chabot College’s RISE (Restorative Integrated Self-Education) program gives formerly incarcerated students who may have lost hope a chance to dream again, helping them to rebuild their lives.

The RISE program exists to support formerly justice-impacted students who want to pursue higher education and successfully reenter society. “We focus on increasing full-time enrollment, promoting academic success, and creating transfer paths, while building a strong community,” Eric Gentry, the program’s coordinator explained. “[We aim to provide] support through mentorship, workshops, and cohort models that emphasize collective growth and empowerment.”

Students have many opportunities to build networking connections beyond Chabot College. RISE often collaborates with local organizations, educational institutions, and community groups focused on supporting justice-impacted individuals. This effort allows students to connect with both professionals and peers who share similar goals.

Additionally, RISE offers courses tailored towards incarcerated students. “RISE has classes such as Entrepreneurship, English 1, and Ethnic Studies and they are aimed at providing practical knowledge and personal empowerment,” Eric said. Workshops are also held, covering topics like financial literacy and preparation for college success to teach students important skills for success.

For students interested in joining RISE, they can go to the program office, fill out the interest form on the Chabot website, or receive a referral from Chabot College staff or community partners. The main requirement for students to join is that they were formerly incarcerated or involved in the legal system in some way.

To find more information, visit the RISE page on the Chabot website: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/academics/academic-pathways-student-success/rise/ .

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

