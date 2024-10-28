ACE: Empowering Students at Chabot

Feeling out of place at Chabot because you need a note-taker or test accommodations? You are not alone – the Accessibility Center for Education (ACE) offers support and community.

ACE counselor, Linda Phan, explained that this community helps students to navigate the college setting while learning life skills and social interaction. “They have many groups from the adult schools or high schools,” she mentioned. “They’re in a cohort, taking learning skills, PE, and even psychology counseling classes together. And they hang out with each other in the cafeteria.”

Photo taken by Heaven Franklin She said that they push social interaction by hosting end-of-semester celebrations and the Able Disabled Club and encouraging the students to attend Chabot events. Linda says, “I feel like academics are really important, but I feel like students will do well academically if they’re happy and they have friends.”

ACE also provides many resources that students can access. From one-on-one disability management counseling to providing specialized accommodations, like mobility tables. They aim to ensure that students have what they need to make attending school easier for them.



To get involved, students can complete an application online and then will be contacted to meet with an ACE counselor. If they qualify for the program, they can utilize its resources and find community. If you want to learn more about ACE, visit their page on the Chabot website: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/dsps/ace-learning.php .

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

