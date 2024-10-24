Puente: Bridging the Gap to Higher Education

Movement isn’t the only Chabot community that goes beyond classes and assignments. There’s also Puente, a learning community for Hispanic and other minority students alike.

The purpose of this learning community is to promote college transfers among minority groups, helping them to pursue higher education. They aim to support students in overcoming academic disadvantages.

Puente only offers English and Psychology Counseling (PSCN) classes, but Counselor Assistant Julie Sanchez said it’s like a family. “There are many benefits, community-wise,” she starts. “They’re taking the same classes with the same group of students, so they build familia within our community.”

Students can build relationships through other opportunities like the Puente Club, field trips to universities, and even the Puente Motivation Conference. Last November, students even visited the Oakland Museum to explore exhibits that related to concepts in their English classes.

One thing that makes Puente unique is its mentorship program.

Students are paired with a professional in the field that they’re pursuing, allowing them to get first-hand insight. Adrian, a Puente student assistant, expressed that this has been most valuable for him. “The day I met my mentor was pretty cool. I now have someone to ask for help or advice whenever needed.”

Adrian also mentioned how the student assistants were a great help to him during his first year. He said they were helpful, and he was even able to build a relationship with them – it’s because of them that he decided to become a student assistant.

If you’re interested in joining, you must see if you’re eligible to enroll in the PSCN classes and ENGL 1, 4A, or 7A. Afterward, you can complete the online application and meet with a Puente counselor. However, if you don’t want to commit to the learning community, you can always join the Puente club, which will allow you to be involved.

For more information, visit the Puente page on the Chabot website: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/specialprograms/puente/ .

