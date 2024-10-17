Chabot Celebrates New Library Opening

Chabot College celebrated Building 600’s finished construction and opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony where many who were involved in the library’s making was in attendance.

On Oct. 15, people gathered on the north side of Building 600 where chairs were set up. The library’s entrance had a red ribbon tied across it that was cut in honor of the celebration. Before the cutting of the ribbon, there were a few key speakers including Chabot’s President Dr. Jamal Cooks.

Photo by Samantha Valencia

“As president, I am overwhelmed with excitement about the wonderful new library.” Dr. Cook said during his speech.

Dr. Cooks took a moment to introduce Gloria E. Arellano-Gomez and her daughter, members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, to read Chabot’s land acknowledgment. They spoke about the collaboration the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe had with Chabot during the project’s process.

“The land in which Chabot and Hayward is established was and continues to be a great spiritual significance and historical importance for our Muwekma Ohlone people.” Gloria stated.



Architects that were responsible for the planning, designing, and overseeing of the building’s construction were also acknowledged throughout the event by the speakers.

The ceremony was from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., ended with tours of the building for those who were interested. Some of the first in line for these tours were members of Chabot-Las Positas Community College District’s Board of Trustees.

“Please take a tour of the facility if you haven’t seen it. I’m planning to do that. I’ll be first in line,” Board President Dr. Hal G. Gin said while giving a speech before the ribbon cutting.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a significant milestone for the community, celebrating not only the new building but the people who made it possible. With it already being heavily used, the students of Chabot couldn’t be more appreciative.

