Find Your Campus Community: Chabot Club Showcase

On Oct. 1, clubs gathered in Chabot College’s Building 2300 to showcase themselves to the student body.

Representatives had tables with fliers about their clubs and three-panel boards to present their club activities. Some clubs also offered items for sale, such as iron-on patches, key chains, and bracelets.

Among the many clubs that were showcased was the Biology Club. The club’s secretary, TingTing Ma, explained that their goal is to bring together like-minded people, specifically Biology majors. She added, “We can share more information about biology and even form study groups to help each other out.”

One new thing that they started this year is gardening in the school’s greenhouse by planting flowers, fruits and vegetables. They also began germinating, the process in which an organism grows from a seed. Additionally, they hope to collaborate with a nonprofit organization that is focused on preserving wild bees.

To learn more about what the club offers, visit their Instagram page @chabot_bioclub for more information.

Photo taken by Heaven Franklin Another club that was present was the Architecture Club. Sean Lee, the club’s event coordinator, shared that their mission is to teach their members about architecture and interior design. This is mainly done through trips to schools to explore their programs and firms to learn about the field.

When asked what has been different about the club this year, Sean said, “The amount of trips that we’ve been able to go on. I think our team this year has been doing really well with contacting places to go to, organizing, and getting the money.”

To learn more about what the club offers, visit their website Design | Chabot Architecture for more information.

Other clubs that were present include the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA), Digital Designer’s Studio, and Puente.

The Club Showcase at Chabot College allowed students to connect with groups that share their interests. With many clubs to choose from, they can make their college experience more than just about academics. For the full list of clubs, visit the club page on Chabot’s website: Student Clubs List – Chabot College .

