Peer Guides: The Unsung Heroes of Our Campus

Chabot College has a hard-working group of peer guides who offer relatable support and quick solutions, ensuring that no student feels lost.

Located in Buidling 700 at the Welcome Center, peer guides are student employees who help returning and new students with campus-related needs. From finding buildings to registering for classes, these trained students are here to guide you every step of the way.

Nica Felix, a first-year peer guide, applied for this position as a way to interact with fellow students. Passionate about aiding others, she sees the peer guide program as a way to do so. “I’ve [either] gone through what they’re experiencing or know someone who has, so [I} can speak from a student’s perspective,” she shared in an interview.

Nica’s view highlights the perk of peer guides: they understand the challenges of students and can offer practical support.

Photo taken by Heaven Franklin Chris Tam, a peer guide for over a year, echoes this thought. “Don’t hesitate to ask for help,” he would say to a student who’s unsure about talking to a peer guide. “Whether it’s navigating a website like Canvas, the school site, or DegreeWorks, we’re here and more than happy to assist.”

What Chris said is true as there are students who have benefited from the peer guides.

Cole Wagner, a Chabot student, asked a peer guide about classes and certificate programs for students majoring in biology. He praised them for being chill and friendly, noting that his view on the peer guide program changed.

“At first, I wondered why I couldn’t just go to a counselor,” he started. “But seeing how quickly the peer guides solved my problem, it makes sense. It frees up counselors from handling things that are quick and easy to fix.”

Allan Samson, another Chabot student assisted at the same time, had questions about the library. He shared that “[The peer guide] was friendly and gave me over information and I felt good because he answered my question.”

For student’s needing help with anything Chabot related, peer guides are a supportive, student-to-student resource. Whenever you need guidance, stop by the Welcome Center in Building 700 to connect with a peer guide.

