Student Senate Connects with Chabot Students

On Sept. 23, members of Chabot College’s Student Senate hosted a meet-and-greet in Building 2300 to introduce themselves and hear students’ concerns about the college.

Near the building’s entrance, two tables were set up with free goodies. One with items such as stickers and notebooks, and the other with donuts and tea.

Students engaged with the senate members, picking up free items and discussing concerns. One student, Kyle Robinson, highlighted an issue, saying, “One of my mains concerns about school and campus life is the lack of the bookstore.”

Chabot’s old bookstore became the Gladiator Hub in Spring 2024, leaving the campus without a physical store for supplies and merchandise . This has been a growing concern for Chabot students. When asked how he felt about speaking to the senate members, Kyle said, “It felt good,” hoping that the senate can help solve this problem.

Dawit Tesfa, another Chabot student, asked about extending the library’s closing time from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to support night class students. “-if it’s more of a welcome environment here to stay longer, I think in the long run it would make the school more credible.”

Student Senate Finance Coordinator Julian Duong stated that “we are representing you.” and that the Student Senate aims to improve student life at Chabot.

If you or anyone you know has concerns or ideas about improving student life at Chabot, let the Student Senate know in Building 2300, Room 2311. They also hold meetings every first, second, and sometimes third Monday of the month from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Building 200. Let your voice be heard and help make a better campus experience for everyone.

