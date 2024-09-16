Chabot Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Chabot College is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. through Oct. with various events to acknowledge the culture.



Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15. Sept. 15 is important as it marks the anniversary of independence for Hispanic countries like Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Following this, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence on Sept. 16. and 18. To honor key Latinx figures and their history, there will be a bulletin board in the cafeteria during the month-long period.

Photo by Samantha Valencia Chabot’s Chicano Latino Education Association (CLEA) will host “La Bienvenida” on Sep. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Event Center in Building 700, inviting students to “build comunidad over burritos and activities.” CLEA will also organize “Loteria y Mas” on Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with games and snacks for everyone. Then, alongside Puente, CLEA will have a Latinx Voter Registration event on Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Event Center.



Additionally, El Centro has scheduled “Azucar! Celia Cruz Paint Night” in the Event Center on Oct. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration will be required to attend, which can be done through the following link: https://bit.ly/AzucarPaint24. After the cultural celebration, Chabot will continue the recognition with events like “The Dia De Los Muertos Altar Walk” on Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Students will be able to stop by the Event Center for pan dulce and then visit the altars around campus.



Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by joining one or more of these events to immerse yourself in the culture. For more Information visit the Latinx Events page on Chabot’s website: https://www.chabotcollege.edu/latinx/events.php .

