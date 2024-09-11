School Supplies Vending Machine Arrives

There’s no need to panic if you run out of or forget supplies, thanks to the new school supplies vending machine at Chabot College in building 2300.

Located near the cafeteria’s back entrance, this new vending machine offers a variety of school supplies. With items priced between $2.50 and $5, you can buy affordable supplies when needed. You also can pay with cash or card, making it accessible for everyone to use.

However, there is some concern among students about the machine’s location.

Photo taken by Editor-in-Chief, Heaven Franklin One student, Gloria Rodriguez, stated, “Visibility is important. I think a lot of students would use it, and even teachers, but it’s all the way in the back of the cafeteria.” Another student, Sarah Vieria, added, “How many people are going to go there? I mean, it’s in an awkward place and now you can get things on Amazon.” For those wondering about its contents, the machine is stocked with pencils and pen packs, sticky notes, notebooks, index cards, and even glue. Highlighters and markers are also available for all of your basic notetaking and studying needs. This machine offers a way to get supplies quickly without leaving campus, helping you to stay prepared between classes.

When asked if placing school supply vending machines in class buildings would be more helpful, they both said “yes.” The possible solution could solve the location issue and make it more convenient for students and faculty alike.

Nevertheless, the school supplies vending machine aims to be a resource for students in need. So, the next time you find yourself in or near the cafeteria, look out for this useful vending machine. Remember its location in building 2300 for those last-minute pinches – it could be your lifesaver when you need supplies in a hurry.

