Exploring Chabot: Gladiator Clubs and Resources Day

The Gladiator Clubs and Resources Day created a buzz at Chabot College on Aug. 22. Held in the Cesar Chavez Plaza, this event showcased what the campus offers to students.

Students lined up to talk with representatives at the various tenets as the DJ played music in the background, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Many Chabot clubs were in attendance, including the Vietnamese Student Association. This club was reestablished last spring, their hope is to build a community and “welcome everyone, not just Vietnamese students,” as Chelsa, a club representative stated. To check what they’re up to, visit their Instagram page @chabotvsa.

Thrive, a Bible study club, was present as well. James, the club’s president, believes Thrive will help students to “develop a deeper relationship with God [and cope] with everything that’s going on [in their life].” More information can be found by visiting their Instagram page @thrive.chabot.

In addition to the club scene, the event highlighted campus resources. One resource was TRIO ASPIRE, which helps low-income, first generation students at Chabot to graduate and/or transfer to a four-year university.

Osibisa, a program assistant, explained: “Our resources help first-generation students navigate the institution academically and with paperwork. We provide support, guidance, and empower students.” For more more information, check out their page on the Chabot website by visiting https://www.chabotcollege.edu/specialprograms/aspire/ .

There was also the Learning Connection (LC) that offers free in-person and online tutoring for all registered students. Andrew, an LC worker, emphasized that “…you get a lot more additional help with just working with someone one-on-one. [Tutors] can go into detail and help you, maybe in certain ways that a teacher wouldn’t be able to do [in] a big class.”

Moreover, the LC functions as a study space, creating another area to complete schoolwork. For more information, check out their page on the Chabot website by visiting https://www.chabotcollege.edu/academics/learning-connection/.

The event showcased other campus resources, too, such as Movement, the library, and the Dream Center.

The Gladiator Club and Resources Day was a public display of what’s available to Chabot students. As the school year unfolds, these clubs and resources will play a role in not only helping students to succeed academically, but build connections. For those who missed the event, explore these offerings by visiting the Chabot website as these can open doors to new friendships and pathways to success. Explore Chabot clubs at this following link https://www.chabotcollege.edu/student-services/student-life/student-clubs/list.php and Chabot resources at this following link https://www.chabotcollege.edu/students/ .

